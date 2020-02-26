Draft Prospect Profile | RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

ENO BENJAMIN

Height: 5-foot 10

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Junior

School: Arizona State

If the Giants want to add a ball carrier to compete to spell Saquon Barkley, Arizona State's Eno Benjamin offers enough firepower as a runner to help move the chains.

Benjamin isn't very tall, but he plays big, grinding out his carries and bleeding out as many yards as possible while doing a solid job of protecting the ball. Benjamin shows patience on film in letting his blocking develop in front of him. He also has solid acceleration and burst and just enough wiggle in his movement to cause would-be tacklers to miss him.

As a receiver, Benjamin will catch anything thrown within his catch radius, but he doesn't offer the elite breakaway speed to rack up the YACs. He'll also need to work on pas protection at the next level, but there is a lot to like about this potential Day 3 prospect

Benjamin, who appeared in 34 games for the Sun Devils, posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019, the better of the two seasons coming in 2018 when he logged 1,642 yards on 300 carries.

He finished his three-year career with 576 rushing attempts for 2,867 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, with 625 receiving yards and four touchdowns, recording 11 career games in which he rushed for 100 or more yards.

Why He's a Fit

Despite having Saquon Barkley, the Giants running game is one of those sneaky team needs in which they ould probably like to have a No. 2 back capable of moving the chains for those rare times Barkley is on the sideline.

The Giants, in doing their due diligence, have already met with Benjamin at the Senior Bowl.

Although Benjamin is currently limited regarding his skill set for the next level, if he can develop as a pass blocker, that would give him a fighting chance of making someone's roster as an every-down back.