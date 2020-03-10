GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Profile | S Antoine Winfield Jr,  Minnesota

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmed Shifa

Antoine Winfield Jr, Safety

Height: 5-foot 10
Weight: 195 lbs
Grade: Sophomore (Redshirt)School: Minnesota

Antoine Winfield Jr embodies a player who has a knack for good instincts and timing.

He was hampered early on by injuries in 2017 and 2018, forcing him to redshirt twice. In 2019, he finally kicked the injury bug, recording his first fully healthy season, and he utilized the opportunity well. 

In 12 games last season, Winfield had 3 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, and was among the top 5 at his position with 7 interceptions, including a return for a touchdown.

Winfield displayed an exceptional level of physicality, playmaking, and patience. He lined up all over the field, showing the ability to lock up receivers in shadow coverage or jump short and intermediate routes.

The son of former Jim Thorpe Award winner and three-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr, who played five seasons for the Bills (1999-2003) before finishing his 14-year NFL career with the Vikings (2004-12), the younger Winfield has solid awareness and a feel for the game. 

He’s smooth, fluid, and can thrive in both coverage and against the run. There are questions about his lack of elite athleticism, and he has limited tape, but with that said, he has the right combination of instincts, ball skills, and aggressive nature to make a splash.

Why He’s A Fit

The Giants desperately need an injection of talent on a defense that last year forced just 16turnovers, third-fewest in the league.

Winfield, in limited college action, embodies the term “playmaker.” In 30 games, he recorded 4.0 sacks and 9 interceptions. His aggressive play style and ball skills, as well as his reliability in run support, would be an asset to any defense, especially one that needs some playmakers on the back end as the Giants do.

