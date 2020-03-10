GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Ahmed Shifa

Jalen Reagor, Wide Receiver

Height: 5 foot-11
Weight: 205 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: TCU

TCU receiver Jalen Reagor might be the most dangerous playmaker in this upcoming draft class.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, where he competed in track as well, notably recording a 26-foot measurement in the long jump.

Many colleges pursued him, and at one point, he considered following in his father’s footsteps by enrolling at Texas Tech.

Ultimately, he committed to TCU, and he immediately made his mark with a touchdown catch in four consecutive games to round out his freshman season en route to winning Big 12 Co-offensive Freshman of the Year.

He’d finish his TCU career with 148 catches for 2248 yards and 22 touchdowns.

They say speed kills, and Reagor has plenty of speed to spare. He showed an impressive level of top-end speed and elusiveness that helps him run multiple types of routes to create ample space against helpless defenders. An explosive athlete with uncanny quickness, he is merely lethal with the ball in his hands.

Of course, he’s not perfect. It’s no secret he ran a limited route tree at TCU, and, at times, he was prone to drops and lapses in concentration. 

However, he’s a smooth route-runner who can create separation with ease and deserves touches out of the backfield. He has a high ceiling, and many scouts are said to believe that Reagor is a player who has plenty of untapped potential that a pro program can unlock.

Why He’s a Fit

It’s easy to forget that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both under 25 years old. These young players are being asked to carry a franchise, and they can’t do it alone.

Enter playmaker Jalen Reagor, a guy who could potentially fall to Day 3, given the depth of this receiver class. It’s evident by now just how electric he is on tape. He’s a player whose speed draws the attention of opposing defensive coordinators as there have been few defensive backs who have been able to stay stride for stride with him.

With that said, Reagor needs to understand that he can't do it all by himself. At TCU, it seemed like he tried to do too much, hence inconsistent play. Yet all his flaws stem from mental lapses more than anything else, and they would seem to be correctable.

The Giants already have Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard at receiver, but there's no such thing as having too much speed. The priority has to be surrounding Jones with as many playmakers as he needs to succeed. Reagor could be a guy worth considering to fill that objective.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame's Julian Okwara Hopes to Keep the NFL Family Tradition of Excellence Alive

Julian Okwara is projected to have an easier path to the NFL than his older brother Romeo did as an undrafted free agent. But once he gets to the league, Julian hopes to keep the tradition of younger brothers doing their families proud alive.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Cornerback Byron Jones

Jones would upgrade the defensive secondary--at a hefty price--but wouldn't address the bigger need at slot cornerback.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Draft Prospect Profile | S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Small-school prospect Kyle Dugger's draft stock has been skyrocketing up the charts with his tape and his combine showing. Might he be a fit for the Giants defense?

Ahmed Shifa

Tight End Rhett Ellison Announces His Retirement

The Giants veteran tight end is calling it a career after eight NFL seasons.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams “Not Close” on a New Contract

With the March 12 deadline looming for the use of the franchise and transition tags, the Giants will be faced with a big decision to make regarding defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

If the Giants want a tallish cornerback, Kristian Fulton could fill that need.

Ahmed Shifa

What Could Jadeveon Clowney Bring to the Giants Defense?

According to multiple reports, Seattle edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has been linked to the Giants as a potential free-agent signing. While there is still another week to go before we find out if these reports materialize, Coach Gene Clemons took a look at the film to see what Clowney could potentially bring to the Giants if he does sign here.

Gene Clemons

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Looking for Day 3 value at wide receiver? Checkout what Colorado's Laviska Shenault has to offer.

Nick Falato

Where Daniel Jones Must Improve and How the Giants Can Help Him

So far, head coach Joe Judge has been of little help in providing a status update on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones--where he needs to improve, how his skill set will used in Jason Garrett's offense, etc. We have a few ideas though on all that and then some in our article and video.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

Report: Giants Lose Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron Wellman

Wellman leaves the Giants after four seasons to take a post back in his native Indiana.

Patricia Traina