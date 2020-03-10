Draft Prospect Profile | WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Jalen Reagor, Wide Receiver

Height: 5 foot-11

Weight: 205 lbs

Grade: Junior

School: TCU

TCU receiver Jalen Reagor might be the most dangerous playmaker in this upcoming draft class.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, where he competed in track as well, notably recording a 26-foot measurement in the long jump.

Many colleges pursued him, and at one point, he considered following in his father’s footsteps by enrolling at Texas Tech.

Ultimately, he committed to TCU, and he immediately made his mark with a touchdown catch in four consecutive games to round out his freshman season en route to winning Big 12 Co-offensive Freshman of the Year.

He’d finish his TCU career with 148 catches for 2248 yards and 22 touchdowns.

They say speed kills, and Reagor has plenty of speed to spare. He showed an impressive level of top-end speed and elusiveness that helps him run multiple types of routes to create ample space against helpless defenders. An explosive athlete with uncanny quickness, he is merely lethal with the ball in his hands.

Of course, he’s not perfect. It’s no secret he ran a limited route tree at TCU, and, at times, he was prone to drops and lapses in concentration.

However, he’s a smooth route-runner who can create separation with ease and deserves touches out of the backfield. He has a high ceiling, and many scouts are said to believe that Reagor is a player who has plenty of untapped potential that a pro program can unlock.

Why He’s a Fit

It’s easy to forget that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both under 25 years old. These young players are being asked to carry a franchise, and they can’t do it alone.

Enter playmaker Jalen Reagor, a guy who could potentially fall to Day 3, given the depth of this receiver class. It’s evident by now just how electric he is on tape. He’s a player whose speed draws the attention of opposing defensive coordinators as there have been few defensive backs who have been able to stay stride for stride with him.

With that said, Reagor needs to understand that he can't do it all by himself. At TCU, it seemed like he tried to do too much, hence inconsistent play. Yet all his flaws stem from mental lapses more than anything else, and they would seem to be correctable.

The Giants already have Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard at receiver, but there's no such thing as having too much speed. The priority has to be surrounding Jones with as many playmakers as he needs to succeed. Reagor could be a guy worth considering to fill that objective.