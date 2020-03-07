GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Profile | WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmed Shifa

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot 3
Weight: 202 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: LSU

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson knows a thing or two about progression.

Jefferson, a Louisiana native, stayed close to home and committed to Louisiana State University to play football. He didn’t record a single catch his freshman year but then went on to lead the team in receiving his sophomore year with 875 yards, 54 catches, and six touchdowns.

He would go on to lead the country with 111 receptions and 18 touchdowns, and he was a significant factor in the LSU Tigers’ win in the National Championship game after recording 14 receptions for 227 yards, and four touchdowns.

There is some versatility and upside to Jefferson’s game. He was lined up all over the field at different positions, proving himself capable of being a deep threat or a chain mover.

Watching him during combine drills, he was everything the talent evaluators said he was: quick, agile, and with strong hands. He plucked everything that came his way during the on-field drill portions of the combine, and he even put to rest questions about his speed by running a 4.43 40-yard dash.  

Why He’s a Fit

Because he’s not elite at any one thing, Jefferson projects more as a No. 2 receiver in the NFL, similar to, say, a Tyler Boyd of the Bengals. If the Giants go with an offensive lineman or defensive player in the first round, they could circle back and grab Jefferson in the second to solidify their receiving corps.  

