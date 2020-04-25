GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Add Penn State OLB Cam Brown to Linebacker Corps

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Falato

Length at the linebacker position is hard to find, but the Giants found it in Penn State’s Cam Brown, who is incredibly long. His length alone will close throwing lanes and force quarterbacks to utilize a lot more touch; this is one reason why he had 11 passes defensed in college.

Brown’s Mock Draftable spider chart is most related to the Texans’ Zach Cunningham. Brown’s arm length is 34” which is 95th percentile for the linebacker position. He also has incredible height (6-foot-5) and good lower body explosiveness. 

Brown has played in 51 total games, with 26 starts, and earned 3rd Team All-Big 10, while being a team captain. He had 72 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, 2 sacks, and 4 passes defensed in 2019.

I love how Gettleman is bringing in these high character players that can earn a role on this roster. 

Brown has all the range you’d want with a linebacker; covers so much ground with his long strides, and despite his length, he can still change directions well. 

He is a fluid mover who uses his tackle radius well, and he uses his length well to keep his chest clean at the 2nd level. 

Brown comes with some concerns, though, which is why someone with his athletic profile/frame is around in the sixth round. He needs to add strength at the point of attack, and he can get washed in the run game. 

He could also add weight to his frame and may need to do that to find his way on the field during early downs. His instincts aren’t quite there yet either; more of a “see ball-get ball” player than someone who anticipates and key & diagnoses blocks. 

I wish he was a bit more aware in zone coverage; his spatial awareness isn’t great. Reactionary quickness in man coverage is a bit sloppy too, but there’s room for improvement.

Brown is an above-average athlete, with solid lateral agility, change of direction skills, and speed. If he adds strength, he could improve his balance/body control so that he can be a more effective weapon in traffic. Improvement with strength and instincts will help Brown scratch his potential. 

As of now, he could be an elite special teamer; his incredible length and solid explosiveness could make a difference in blocking kicks, punts, and making down the field tackles. 

Brown should be a fun blitzing weapon for Patrick Graham too; he isn’t a true pass rusher, but had 41 total pressures at Penn State, with 17 of them coming in 2019. He never had more than two sacks in a season. I can’t hate this pick. 

Isaiah Simmons is a much more advanced player than Brown--that doesn’t need to be stressed, but I enjoy the Giants adding a long linebacker, who could do several different things in Graham’s defense.

 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 3: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Welcome to Day 3. What will the Giants have in store for their fans today? Follow along as we find out.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

What surprises do the Giants have in store for their fans this weekend? What about the rest of the NFL? Follow along as our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson, keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

Giants Add Another Hog Molly in Oregon Guard Shane Lemieux

Offensive line picks continues to dominate the Giants draft.

Nick Falato

by

4thand17

Giants Add to Cornerback Crop by Selecting UCLA's Darnay Holmes in Round 4

The Giants have added cornerback Darnay Holmes out of UCLA to their still relatively young group that includes second-year men Julian Love, DeAndre Baker and Corey Ballentine; third-year man Sam Beal; and veteran James Bradberry.

Nick Falato

by

Cowboyup

Oregon OG Shane Lemieux: At a Glance

Let's find out a little bit more about the Giants' newest interior offensive lineman.

Gene Clemons

CB Darnay Holmes | The Fourth-Round Pick At a Glance

Let's find out more about the Giants' fourth-round pick.

Gene Clemons

OT Matt Peart: The Pick at a Glance

Let's get to know more about the Giants' third-round pick.

Gene Clemons

Film Room | Matt Peart's Impressive Upside

What does Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart bring to the Giants' offensive line? a lot of upside.

Nick Falato

Best Remaining Players for the Giants on Day 3

The Giants have done well in the first two days of the draft, but there's one day left and the Giants have 7 picks. Which direction will the Giants go?

Nick Falato