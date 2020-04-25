Giants Add Penn State OLB Cam Brown to Linebacker Corps

Length at the linebacker position is hard to find, but the Giants found it in Penn State’s Cam Brown, who is incredibly long. His length alone will close throwing lanes and force quarterbacks to utilize a lot more touch; this is one reason why he had 11 passes defensed in college.

Brown’s Mock Draftable spider chart is most related to the Texans’ Zach Cunningham. Brown’s arm length is 34” which is 95th percentile for the linebacker position. He also has incredible height (6-foot-5) and good lower body explosiveness.

Brown has played in 51 total games, with 26 starts, and earned 3rd Team All-Big 10, while being a team captain. He had 72 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, 2 sacks, and 4 passes defensed in 2019.

I love how Gettleman is bringing in these high character players that can earn a role on this roster.

Brown has all the range you’d want with a linebacker; covers so much ground with his long strides, and despite his length, he can still change directions well.

He is a fluid mover who uses his tackle radius well, and he uses his length well to keep his chest clean at the 2nd level.

Brown comes with some concerns, though, which is why someone with his athletic profile/frame is around in the sixth round. He needs to add strength at the point of attack, and he can get washed in the run game.

He could also add weight to his frame and may need to do that to find his way on the field during early downs. His instincts aren’t quite there yet either; more of a “see ball-get ball” player than someone who anticipates and key & diagnoses blocks.

I wish he was a bit more aware in zone coverage; his spatial awareness isn’t great. Reactionary quickness in man coverage is a bit sloppy too, but there’s room for improvement.

Brown is an above-average athlete, with solid lateral agility, change of direction skills, and speed. If he adds strength, he could improve his balance/body control so that he can be a more effective weapon in traffic. Improvement with strength and instincts will help Brown scratch his potential.

As of now, he could be an elite special teamer; his incredible length and solid explosiveness could make a difference in blocking kicks, punts, and making down the field tackles.

Brown should be a fun blitzing weapon for Patrick Graham too; he isn’t a true pass rusher, but had 41 total pressures at Penn State, with 17 of them coming in 2019. He never had more than two sacks in a season. I can’t hate this pick.

Isaiah Simmons is a much more advanced player than Brown--that doesn’t need to be stressed, but I enjoy the Giants adding a long linebacker, who could do several different things in Graham’s defense.