Giants Draft Needs: Is a Developmental QB in the Cards?

The New York Giants have their starting quarterback in Daniel Jones, and their backup in Mike Glennon. But might they look to add a young developmental prospect either late in the draft or even post draft?

Despite an impressive (and surprising) free agency haul, the New York Giants still have some lingering needs to fill.

But for those who are still not sold on Daniel Jones as the team’s long-term solution at quarterback, sorry to disappoint you, but that position isn’t one of them.

From head coach Joe Judge to general manager Dave Gettleman to team president John Mara, Giants officials have repeatedly and publicly backed the third-year signal-caller as their man of the future despite his posting an 8-18 career record.

Their belief in him is so strong that the team invested in top of the line playmakers like receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph to round out a skill-position group that includes a (hopefully) healthy Saquon Barkley at running back and returning skill players like receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and tight end Evan Engram.

According to Spotrac, the Giants rank fifth highest in the league for their spending at running back and tight end, and 14th at receiver. Overall, the team has sunk 51.7% of its salary cap allotment into the offense.

Simply put, there are no more excuses to cover Jones should he struggle. He’s been set up with the playmakers, he’s in year two of the new offensive system, and he’s at a point where if he doesn’t start adding to the win column, this team has even bigger problems than it anticipated.

But just because the team appears set—for now—at quarterback doesn’t mean that they won’t look at adding another prospect at the position.

That prospect probably won’t be a draft pick, not with only six picks and a few more holes to fill. But don’t rule out the Giants adding an undrafted free agent that they feel might be worth developing for down the line.

Who might that someone be? Here are some prospects to potentially keep an eye on if they go undrafted.

Brady White, 6’1”, 215 pounds, Memphis. White transferred to Memphis from Arizona State and went on to lead his team to an AAC championship. A smart, methodical quarterback, White has enough mobility to extend plays and is an accurate passer who can hit receivers in stride.

Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) throws a touchdown pass early against Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday December 23, 2020. Mickey Welsh / Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

However, there are questions about his arm strength. NFL Draft Bible attributes that issue in part to poor mechanics and a lack of velocity on his passes. White also played in a basic offensive system, but he might just have done enough in college to at least warrant a look during a rookie minicamp.

Feleipe Franks, 6’0, 227 pounds, Arkansas. Franks transferred from Florida following a dislocated and fractured ankle in his final season for the Gators.

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Feleipe Franks of Arkansas (8) runs a play in the first half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

He posses a strong arm and the athletic ability to extend plays and showed growth and maturity in his decision-making as he progressed in his career, particularly when under duress. With improved processing and decision making, Franks, if he goes undrafted, appears to have tremendous upside as a developmental prospect.

Jamie Newman, 6’3”, 234 pounds, Wake Forest. Newman has appeared in just 19 games, all for the Deacons, before transferring to Georgia for 2020 (he opted out of the season). With just one full year as a starter, he lacks ideal experience, but there’s a lot to like in his game.

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Jamie Newman of Wake Forest/Georgia (7) throws long pass in the second half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft Bible lauds Newman for his athleticism, toughness, patience in the pocket, and arm strength. Newman has also been guilty on several occasions of bird-dogging his receivers.

