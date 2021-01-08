NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Giants Get Pass Rush Help in Todd McShay's Mock Draft Version 1.0 Edition

Now that the season is over, mock draft season is just getting started, and ESPN's draft analyst Todd McShay has the Giants grabbing some much needed pass rush help in the first round of the 2021 draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Could the New York Giants be in line to get some pass rush help?

That’s the opinion of ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, who in his first mock draft of 2021 has Miami (Fla.) sophomore edge rusher Gregory Rousseau projected to the Giants at No. 11 overall.

Here’s what McShay had to say regarding his projection:

The Giants managed 40 sacks this season, thanks in large part to Leonard Williams bouncing back and getting 11.5 of them. But few would argue against the Giants needing edge-rushing help to take a much-improved defense to the next level, particularly if they don't return Williams, who played this season on the franchise tag. Rousseau opted out this season, but he had 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes in 2019 and has speed and power coming around the corner. Alternatively, offensive line, wide receiver, or cornerback could be areas to keep an eye on for New York.

Let’s first tackle the idea of adding an edge rusher for a Giants team whose sack total was the 13th best in the league. 

While you can probably make an argument that Leonard Williams has developed into a player capable of keeping opposing defensive coordinator up at night these days, if the Giants truly want to take that next step, they’re going to need more than one player capable of getting home to the quarterback on a semi-consistent basis.

Edge rusher Lorenzo Carter looked like he was starting to arrive as a pass rusher until a torn Achilles ended his season early. Carter also looked like he was developing into a well-rounded edge player who could also hold up against the run.

As for the rest of the Giants young pass rushers, they’re still very much works in progress, including Oshane Ximines, who is working his way back from a season-ending shoulder injury, and rookies Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, both of whom showed some intrigue as pass rushers, have not yet shown they’re every-down players.

Rosseau, who opted out of the 2020 season and declared for the 2021 draft, racked up 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 2019., which isn’t bad production by any stretch of the imagination. 

Would the Giants use a high draft pick on a player that sat out this season and who, as a result, might have a longer curve in becoming NFL ready? Only they can answer that question but considering how well the defense functioned last year in the pass rush. At the same time, the offense struggled to produce points, so a very early guess is that the Giants, in the first round, will probably look for an explosive playmaker.

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium.
Draft

Giants Get Pass Rush Help in Todd McShay's Mock Draft Version 1.0 Edition

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants Xavier McKinney's Mission: Make Other Teams Pay

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

John Mara, Dave Gettleman Pledge Support for Daniel Jones Despite Disappointing Season

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
News

A Look at the Giants' Biggest Miscalculations from 2018 and Why They Stalled Progress

Jul 26, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Takeaways and Reactions from Giants COO John Mara’s Year-End Press Conference

Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Dave Gettleman: Offensive Play Makers a Giant Off-season Priority

Nov 10, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman looks on during pregame against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Why the Giants Retained General Manager Dave Gettleman Despite Record

Sean Spencer says Leonard Williams Putting It All Together
News

Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
News

What Joe Judge Brought to the Giants in His First Year