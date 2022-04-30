Giants Grab TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in Fourth Round

With two picks coming within ten minutes of each other, the Giants used their two fourth-round picks to address the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

New York plucked San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger with pick No. 112 overall and Iowa safety Dane Belton two picks later. Both picks reinforce depth at two positions that were paper thin heading into this weekend's draft.

Bellinger, 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, is a classic Y tight end whose strength is in run blocking. Ranked as Pro Football Focus's seventh-best tight end, Bellinger has been a starter for the Aztecs since his sophomore season.

Bellinger has 68 career receptions for 767 yards and three touchdowns as a pass receiver. He hasn't been deployed as a downfield threat despite having the size and tools (i.e., good hands and an ability to find holes in zone coverage) to win those matchups--he won six out of 14 contested-catch situations in his career--last season he recorded just four catches of 10 or more yards among his 31 receptions.

Belton, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, saw a list of snaps in the slot during his college career, a role he could potentially continue to see as he comes up to speed if the Giants move on from James Bradberry and replace him with Aaron Robinson on the outside.

Belton, who can also play the star linebacker role, has good long speed to carry receivers vertically and the range needed to excel in two-high coverages. He is particularly adapt in the red zone and doesn't get too grabby at the top of his routes. Belton does a good job of filling holes in run defense, and he takes smart angles to the ball carrier.

Belton joins a still thin safety group that includes Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, the latter of whom is in the final year of his rookie contract.

