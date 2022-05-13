Giants Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

Here's a quick snapshot of the 13 undrafted free agents added by the Giants on the eve of their rookie minicamp.

The New York Giants added 13 undrafted free agents to their growing training camp roster. Here's a quick look at the names they announced they added on the eve of Brian Daboll's first rookie minicamp as the Giants head coach.

WR Andre Miller, Maine

Miller is a thick 6'2, 224-pound receiver who played against weaker competition in college. He was targeted 77 times, catching 39 balls for 684-yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Miller may be converted to tight end, similarly to what the Giants did with now former player Rysen John.

RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

A 5'11, 202-pound one-cut back who transferred to Florida State from Texas A&M. Corbin is a solid athlete with a good jump-cut who falls through contact with good physical toughness.

Corbin had 879 yards (6.2 YPC) rushing with seven touchdowns in 2021. He has a real shot at making the roster and could compete with 2021 sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell for that roster spot.

H-Back Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

Hall is a 6'2, 239-pound hybrid TE/HB who initially reminded one of former Giant Elijhaa Penny. Hall is a bit more tight-end-like, but they have similar grit and play style.

He caught 32 of 36 targets for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He offers some nuance to his route running, does well to use defenders' momentum against them as a blocker, and is very tough with the football in his hands. Hall had six carries in 2021 and can be used effectively in short yardage.

The current Giants don't have a true H-Back on the roster after having two last year. With a good training camp, Hall could find his way onto the roster in specific packages while also contributing to special teams.

TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

Allen is a 6'8, 253-pound tight end with a gigantic catch radius. He is a long strider who has solid acceleration when he can open his stride up, but he's not overly athletic or fluid. He can block adequately and lose slow enough at the line of scrimmage, but leverage issues work against him. He takes solid angles while blocking, and his frame makes him an intriguing developmental project at tight end.

OG Josh Rivas, Kansas State

Rivas is 6'5 and 330 pounds, with solid overall movement skills. He dDisplayed a fundamental understanding on how to climb, locate, and seal second-level defenders away from the ball carrier's path.

Rivas does a solid job exploding out into his assignments; he brings good power to the point of attack, leverages his hands well. He can be a developmental asset in the Giants' quick-hitting offense and screen game.

EDGE Tomon Fox, North Carolina

Fox could be one of the more interesting UDFA additions. He was productive at UNC where he played six years in college with 3,221 snaps under his belt.

Fox has serious speed to power ability. He does an excellent job pressing the outside shoulder of tackles at the top of the arc with exceptional play strength and force. He isn't the bendest edge, but his bend is sufficient, and he's good with his hands.

He's also a good run defender with 97 STOPs in his career. The Giants' current EDGE room has plenty of youth and talented players, but Fox can win a spot if he has a good camp.

DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan

The Giants added several defensive linemen as UDFAs, and one of the well-known names is Hinton, a 6'3, 305-pound disruptive lineman with big 85th percentile hands who is the son of seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Chris Hinton.

The younger Hinton had 17 pressures and 20 STOPs in 2021. He wasn't overly productive, but he possesses good quickness off the snap, plays with good leverage, and does a good job splitting double team blocks.

DT Antonio Valentino, Florida

Valentino was a graduate transfer from Penn State who is 6'3, about 310-pounds, and moves well for his size. Valentino had 15 pressures, a sack, and 11 STOPs in 2021. He keeps his hands active and is relentless in pursuit.

DT Jabari Ellis, South Carolina

Ellis is undersized and has tweener traits. He is 6'1, 278 pounds with big 10" hands. He ran a 4.78 at his Pro Day with a 1.66 10-yard-split. Ellis is quick off the snap and brings pop on contact.

Like Valentino, he can align as a 3-technique in passing situations while offering some upside to play 5-technique in specific situations. He had 17 pressures and two sacks in 2021 and played all four years at South Carolina.

CB Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic

Gilbert is a 6'1, 182-pound cornerback with sub-30" arms. He ran a 4.35 at his Pro Day with solid overall ball production in school. He recorded five interceptions, and 22 passes defended in college. Gilbert played in both man and zone concepts at FAU; he's a bit high-cut in the waist with adequate transitions in man coverage. He'll likely compete for a practice squad spot.

CB Darren Evans, LSU

Joe Schoen saw a lot of Evans when checking in on his teammate CorDale Flott. Evans played the fifth most man coverage (48.6%) out of all the 2022 draft eligible prospects.

Evans is exceptionally long with 32" plus arm length and a 6'2 1/4" frame. Evans is also sub-180 pounds, and he's not nearly as sticky in coverage as Flott, but he will compete for a roster spot in a secondary that is thin.

SAF Trenton Thompson, San Diego State

Thompson has a good chance to make the roster, and not just because the safety group is thin. Thompson showed good eye discipline in zone coverage to undercut other routes, he can play some man on tight ends, and he has huge hits throughout his tape.

Thompson had four interceptions and 23 PBUs spanning 2,378 total snaps over six seasons. He's 6'2, 200 pounds, and plays with good overall speed.

He's also excellent on special teams; Thompson had two blocked kicks and 13 tackles on special teams throughout his career.

SAF Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

The 6'0, 203-pound Corker is a physical, downhill presence who is good in the run support. Corker has impressive hits littered throughout his film, and he's a solid zone coverage safety. He recorded three interceptions and 11 passes defended in his career, with 21 STOPs in each of the last two seasons.

He had a double-digit missed tackle rate the last two years and can clean up his tackling, but there's no doubting the force he can impose on ball carriers when he delivers a hit.

