Ideal Draft Fits for the New York Giants

Here are just a few draft prospects whose skillset appear to be a fit for the New York Giants.

The Giants need to be looking to hit another home run with their next draft class. And with only six picks (barring a trade), there’s not much room for error if they are to take the next step forward.

These are a few of the many college prospects that could be an ideal fit for the New York Giants and who should be there for the Giants when they go on the clock in the various rounds.

Edge Greg Rousseau (Miami). Rousseau is a very intriguing edge prospect with upside; we just don’t think he’s quite yet ready to step in and be selected with the 11th overall pick.

A great fit at edge, made enough plays both in space and inside to excite. Almost half of his 15.5 sacks came lined up inside, which makes him even more versatile.

He finds the ball very well on the edge, breaking down in contain just like the Giants coaches teach it. Rousseau has long arms and is a legit 6-foot-6, which makes his 260-pound frame appear undernourished.

He needs to grow a bit more into his body. Not enough power in his game. Can he bend the edge? He certainly appears flexible and fast enough.

Rousseau will go in the first round as a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 edge (outside linebacker). Is he worth taking at No. 11? Probably not, but if the Giants can engineer a trade down by a few spots, Rousseau is worth considering later in the first round.

LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa). Collins won both the Nagurski and Bednarik awards. Jumbo linebacker who plays with instinct has a good burst and closing speed and is as comfortable dropping into coverage as he is moving forward.

He’s a little bit stiff in space due to his size—at times, it takes him a little while to get going—and may lack the quick-twitch that the great ones have.

He may have to get a bit leaner for the pros. If Collins lasts to the Giants' pick in the second round, he’d be tough to pass. We think he may be a better fit inside.

WR Terrace Marshall (LSU). If you could draw up the perfect receiver fit for the Giants, it’s Marshall. Sculpted at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Marshall catches the ball very well, a true hands catcher.

He’s got enough deep speed though he’s not as explosive like the top guys. He breaks down well for a big man showing quick feet and is physical enough to deal with bump and run.

He needs to be a more physical blocker, but he’s always physical going up for the ball in traffic and over the middle. As to be expected, he’s a legit red zone threat. If Marshall is there in Round 2 for the Giants, they could pounce.

LB Cam McGrone (Michigan). McGrone played the middle in college as a space guy who eats up ground with impressive open-field speed, whether in coverage, getting to the sideline, or on the blitz. At just 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, he hasn’t the frame to get much bigger and is a liability between the tackles.

He’s not very physical, but his run-and-hit skills in today’s passing league will make him a good fit on defenses that will ask him to fill multiple roles. Likely a Day 2 pick.

OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State). Another tall, lean prospect (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) who is nowhere close to being ready for the pros, Radunz has enough tools to be drafted on Day 2.

There’s enough nasty in his game, and his taste for run-blocking only increases his value. Pass-blocking against NFL pass rushers will be his biggest challenge as he’s only faced small college defenders, but his feet seem light enough. Once he bulks up, Radunz may have to move inside.

WR Damonte Coxie (Memphis). Yet another bigger receiver, Coxie is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and catches everything in sight. More of a possession guy, Coxie has neither long speed nor the quickest of feet, but he adjusts to the ball as well as anyone in the country.

Body control, toughness, physicality, blocking, and those fantastic hands make him another intriguing college receiver who could be better in the pros.

The speed issue will likely knock Coxie into Day 3 territory, Round 4 or 5, but we see him as another Giants fit.

OL Kendrick Green (Illinois). This former defensive lineman converted to offensive line in college, and boy did it work out. Green finished up as a first-team Big 10 selection at guard and showed enough natural talent and size to get drafted.

Green’s low-built frame may be a better fit to center than guard. He’s got plenty of mobility and power but has short arms and technique issues. He seems slow to react to situations at times despite 33 straight starts. Listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, he's likely a Day 3 prospect.

TE John Bates (Boise State). Another tall tight end who likely needs to add more upper body thickness, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Bates has an in-line game already in place. A fifth-year senior, this mature kid has enough speed to get up the seam and enough quickness in his feet to square off his routes, but it’s his blocking that is going to get him drafted.

We’re looking at Rounds 5-6 for Bates. Not too many tall tight ends have a state for in-line blocking. This one does and is a good fit for the Giants on Day 3.

IDL Tedarrell Slaton (Florida). Much more a Giants defensive tackle type, Slaton is a big-bodied (6-foot-6, 355 pounds) defender. Right now, he’s more of a run defender between the tackles.

He also has a swim move that he pulls out of his hat on occasion on passing downs. He has enough athleticism to finish off plays. He has the raw power to collapse pockets all by himself.

Tough to handle one-on-one, Slaton holds up to double teams too. He plays low, believe it or not, and could sneak into Day 2, though we suspect he might be more of a Day 3 guy. Regardless, we think he’s an ideal fit for the Giants’ interior rotation.

IDL Bobby Brown (Texas A&M). Another good fit for what the Giants do, Brown has the lower body strength to hold his ground and enough athleticism to stay on his feet and work his way to the ball between the tackles.

At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, he has the ideal frame, the natural strength, and playing style to control his gaps. Quick in a phone booth, Brown is not a pass rusher and will probably be a Day 3 prospect.

