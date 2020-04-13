Mike Addvensky's Final Giants-only, 7-Round Mock Draft

Round 1, No. 4 Overall | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

The Giants will need to take an offensive tackle at some point early in the draft. With Mike Remmers now gone, the Giants need a new starting right tackle.

If general manager Dave Gettleman decides that he wants to use the fourth overall pick on a tackle, Wirfs should be the guy that he selects. The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Iowa native is arguably the top overall offensive lineman prospect in this year’s draft class.

Wirfs is coming off a junior season at Iowa in which he started 13 games (10 at right tackle and three at left tackle). He was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and also received First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

In this mock draft simulation, the Detroit Lions took Isaiah Simmons with the third overall pick. This made it a lot easier to select Wirfs, as he was the obvious choice with Simmons off the board.

In all likelihood, however, Gettleman will be faced with a much more difficult decision. Right now, a lot of mock drafts have the Lions selecting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. This means that Gettleman will most likely have to choose between Simmons and an offensive tackle. It’s going to be hard to pass on Simmons, but the Giants need to get a top offensive tackle who can protect Daniel Jones for the next decade.

Wirfs has the size, physicality, and athleticism to be an elite NFL offensive tackle. Gettleman can't miss out on the opportunity to draft someone with this much talent.

Round 2, No. 36 | LB Curtis Weaver, Boise State

After focusing on the offensive line in the first round, Gettleman needs to shift his attention to defense. Weaver redshirted his first season at Boise State and then started for the next three years.

During his redshirt junior season in 2019, he had 52 total tackles (19.5 tackles for loss), 13.5 sacks, three passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble. He was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year for 2019.

Weaver played defensive end and linebacker in college, so Giants’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could utilize him in a few different ways.

Gettleman should take an edge rusher at some point during the draft, preferably in the second or third round. In this mock draft simulation, Weaver was one of the top edge rushers left in the second round.

If he’s still on the board when the Giants are picking, this should be a no-brainer for Gettleman. Weaver could line up at the other defensive end position for the Giants, opposite Dexter Lawrence.

This means that Graham could have Leonard Williams mainly play defensive tackle and be a run-stopper for the Giants. Weaver could be the menacing pass-rusher that the Giants have been missing over the past few years.

Round 3, No. 99 | S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Safety is a position that Gettleman is going to have to address in this draft. With the release of Antoine Bethea earlier this offseason, the Giants need a starting free safety. Although Gettleman could wait until a later round to address this position, it’s going to be hard for him to pass up on Winfield Jr. if he’s still available in the third round.

Winfield Jr. is the son of former Pro-Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield and was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year following a 2019 season in which he had 83 total tackles, three sacks, seven interceptions, two force fumbles, and one pass defended.

The only major drawback to drafting Winfield Jr. is that he battled multiple injuries during his time at Minnesota that forced him to miss the better part of two seasons.

If Gettleman can draft a decent free safety, he has a chance to shore up the Giants’ secondary. Winfield Jr.'s physicality, coverage skills, and ability to create turnovers are just a few of the reasons why he is one of the best safety prospects in this year’s draft class.

Round 4, No. 110 | C Nick Harris, Washington

Earlier in the offseason, the Giants decided not to tender Jon Halapio, their starting center during the 2019 season. This means that Gettleman will most likely end up drafting a center later this month unless he’s comfortable with Spencer Pulley starting at this position in 2020.

Even if he waits until the fourth round, Gettleman can still end up with a good starting center. Harris played right guard for the first two years of his collegiate career but then switched over to center before the 2018 season.

He started 12 games for Washington during his senior season in 2019 and was named to the First-Team All-Pac-12 for the second consecutive year.

Harris made a smooth transition from guard to center in college. He would be a solid mid-round selection for Gettleman and could be the final piece for the Giants to solidify the offensive line.

Round 5 No. 150 | CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State

Gettleman has already improved the Giants’ depth at cornerback this offseason by signing James Bradberry. With Bradberry and Deandre Baker likely to start at corner this season, the Giants do not have to address this position early in the draft. Green is someone who could come off the bench and play outside corner.

Green had six interceptions (including a pick-six) during a four-year career at Oklahoma State. Green recorded 49 total tackles, and five passes defended in 13 games played during his senior season.

Green would be a solid addition to the group of young players that the Giants have in the secondary, which includes Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal, Baker, Julian Love, and Jabrill Peppers. If Gettleman can land both Winfield Jr. and Green, then the Giants’ secondary would be in pretty good shape heading into this season.

Round 6, No. 183 | LB Evan Weaver, California

Because of the moves that the Gettleman has made this offseason, the Giants are in much better shape at linebacker than they were at the end of last year. The additions of Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell mean that linebacker is no longer a significant area that needs to be addressed in the draft.

This is partially why the Giants can afford to pass on Simmons and instead focus on their offensive line in the first round. Weaver is coming off a senior season at Cal in which he had 181 total tackles (11.5 tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

The Giants could use one more inside linebacker, as right now they have Martinez, David Mayo, Ryan Connelly, and Josh Tauaefa. Weaver could give them more depth at this position and come off the bench when necessary.

Round 7, No. 218 | WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

The Giants did not make any big moves at wide receiver in free agency. They re-signed Cody Core and Corey Coleman. Core was mainly used as a special teams player in 2019, while Coleman missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

Gettleman does not have to take a receiver early in the draft, as the Giants have more significant needs at other positions. What he should do is use one of the team’s four seventh-round picks on a receiver.

Hodgins has good size and is an exceptional pass-catcher, with 86 catches for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games played during his junior season at Oregon State. With Coleman coming off a significant injury, it is unclear what kind of role he’s going to play in the offense this season.

If the Giants draft Hodgins, he could potentially be the fourth receiver. It would be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Jason Garrett would utilize him.

Round 7, No. 238 | DE Kendall Coleman, Syracuse

Coleman was a four-year starter at Syracuse. He is coming off a senior season in which he had 48 total tackles and four sacks. Coleman had 10 sacks and 32 total tackles in 2018. He lacks quickness off the edge but has worked to improve his skills as a pass rusher over the last couple of years.

Coleman is someone who could give the Giants more depth at defensive end but is unlikely to be a game-changing pass rusher. If Gettleman plays his cards right in the earlier rounds, the Giants will already have an explosive edge rusher. Ideally, Coleman’s role with the Giants would be as a backup defensive end.

Round 7, No. 247 | S L’Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

It would not be a bad idea for Gettleman to draft two safeties, especially considering that the Giants have ten picks this year. If he can land Winfield Jr. or another safety of his caliber, Sneed could serve as the primary backup.

Before Sneed's senior season at Louisiana Tech, he moved from cornerback to safety. Sneed recorded 73 total tackles and three interceptions (including a pick-six) in 13 games played in 2019. He’s also one of the fastest defensive players in this year’s draft class. Sneed’s 4.37 second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine was the fourth-best overall time.

Because of Sneed's great speed, he can cover a lot of ground in the back part of the secondary. The Giants do not have a lot of depth at free safety right now, so adding two through the draft would help round out their secondary heading into this season. This would also give Graham more flexibility in terms of how he utilizes Love.

Round 7, No. 256 | TE Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State

The Giants do not have a significant need at tight end right now, as they currently have Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, and the recently-signed Levine Toilolo. However, it would not hurt to add one more player at this position.

During Garret's time in Dallas, he liked to use multiple tight end sets. Additionally, Engram has battled various injuries during his three-year career with the Giants.

Ellefson had 29 total receptions and 13 touchdowns over a two-year playing career at North Dakota State and could be someone that Garrett primarily utilizes in the red zone and as a blocker.