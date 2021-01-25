Names to Watch for the Giants in This Week's Senior Bowl

The annual Reese's Senior Bowl is proceeding as scheduled with some modifications. Still, it will be an opportunity for the Giants personnel folks to see some of the prospects n person ahead of the draft set for April. Here is a look at five names that could end up on the Giants radar.

The on-going COVID-19 pandemic might have claimed the combine and the individual pro days. However, the Senior Bowl is still on, and t begins today down in Mobile, Alabama, albeit in a slightly modified format.

There will be practices this week and, of course, a game on Saturday. This will be a significant opportunity for several seniors to make a strong first impression in-person with team scouts and personnel people.

The Giants, of course, will be present and doing their due diligence as always, but here are five players who might draw extra interest given their specific traits.

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida (American Team)

Toney isn't that big-bodied receiver that the Giants need--he's probably more of a slot receiver--but he's a diverse talent who is shifty and can also serve as a rusher. At Florida, he recorded 120 receptions for 1,590 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns and had 580 rushing yards on 66 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Toney offers a combination of quickness, acceleration, burst, and elusiveness that will help in the short and intermediate passing game.

CB DJ Daniels, Georgia (American Team)

A JUCO transfer, Daniel played in 21 games for the Bulldogs, logging recording 51 total tackles, including 3 TFL and 9 passes defended. He offers a good combination of size (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and speed and has deceptive play strength and long arms that he uses to break up passes and at least pull a draw in contested catch situations.

OLB Garrett Wallow, TCU (National Team)

Wallow is a converted safety whose strength is in coverage, where he shows excellent speed, fluidness, and agility. However, he's still relatively new to the position, and he is still developing instincts and an ability to diagnose plays.

S Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech (National Team)

Diablo is one of those players who has just about everything you want in a safety--size, speed, strength, range, and athleticism. Although his play speed and his mental processing aren't entirely where you'd like them to be at this point, It's hard to teach the physical gifts and intangibles he has, which is why he's a prospect worth keeping an eye on if the Giants should want to add another safety to their group.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State:

The Giants have favored taller cornerbacks of late, starting with 6-foot-1 James Bradberry, whom they signed in free agency. Nasirildeen would undoubtedly fit in this mold as at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he has the length and athleticism to be a disruptive force in the defensive backfield.

