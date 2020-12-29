NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Get Edge Help in PFF’s Latest Mock Draft

The Giants pass rush certainly appears to need a boost, but can they get it from the 2021 draft class?
Depending on this weekend’s results, the Giants could end up drafting as high as No. 3 or somewhere around the bottom half of the draft order. Currently, though, they are slated to draft eighth, which would put them in a position to get a solid player to fit any one of their needs at edge, receiver, and cornerback.

In his latest mock draft, PFF’s Austin Gayle thinks if the Giants are in the top-10, they should be thinking edge rusher, and he’s mocked a Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye to the Giants at No. 8.

Paye, Gayle notes, has “the fourth-best PFF pass-rush win rate (26%) of any Power 5 edge defender in the country,” which certainly makes him intriguing.

But depending on whose opinion you trust, Paye isn’t necessarily a lock for a top-10 spot. For example, the Draft Network currently has Paye ranked as its 12th best prospect on its top 50 big board (and second-best edge-rushing prospect, behind Gregory Rousseau of Miami (Fla).

There is also some concern that Paye’s production this season might have been compromised due to what was reported to be a lower-body injury that caused him to miss multiple games this season. While that won’t necessarily discount Paye from the Giants’ draft board, scheme fit might.

Paye has mostly lined up with his hand in the dirt and not so much in a two-point stance. The Giants, who run a mix of a 3-4 and 4-3, might prefer a player with a little more versatility to his game if they do end up with a top-10 draft pick. 

Nov 2, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
