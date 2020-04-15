Pat Ragazzo's Final Giants-only, 7-Round Mock Draft

Our mock draft series continues with Pat Ragazzo's final 2020 Giants mock draft.

Round 1, No. 4 | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

While this year’s offensive tackle class is strong, the Giants can't pass up on Clemson’s Swiss army knife, Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons can be a pass rusher, coverage linebacker, play the slot and serve as a deep-half safety, which are all current holes on the Giants' defense. Although general manager Dave Gettleman and the front office focused on addressing defense in free agency, Simmons is the missing puzzle piece that can put this unit over the top.

Simmons' freakish athleticism was a show at the NFL combine, running a 4.39 40-yard dash at 6 foot 4 and 238 pounds. After Gettleman took Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in 2018 due to his “gold jacket” potential, it's challenging to think that they will pass on Simmons in this upcoming draft.

Round 2, Pick No. 36 | OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

If the Giants pass on taking a tackle in Round 1, you can expect them to prioritize protecting their franchise quarterback Daniel Jones in the next round. Ezra Cleveland of Boise State has soared up draft boards after a strong combine, running a 4.93 40-yard dash and putting up 30 reps on the bench press.

Cleveland is 6 foot 6, 311 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms, and is a developmental tackle who could back up Nate Solder, Cameron Fleming, and Nick Gates during his rookie year. He has the tangibles, and offensive line coach Marc Colombo could help groom him into Jones' blindside protector as a long-term solution to a glaring need.

Round 3, No. 99 | WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

With the Giants in need of a big-bodied receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks wideout Bryan Edwards is the man for the job at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds.

Edwards had a stable college career and capped it off by leading his team in receiving in 2019. This earned him the honor of Second Team All-SEC.

Edwards is the perfect complement to a group featuring Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Sterling Shepard. Edwards can also serve as an insurance option given each of those three missed time to injury last year.

Edwards also has experience returning punts, where he could fight for reps with Jabrill Peppers and Corey Coleman.

Edwards dealt with a knee injury that caused him to miss the final two games of his 2019 campaign and then broke his foot in February training for the combine.

This prohibited him from participating in the combine, and these injuries could be the reason Edwards falls in a deep receiver class. Edwards is a big target for Daniel Jones to throw to and would be a steal for the Giants in the third round.

Round 4, No. 110 | OC Jake Hanson, Oregon

While 2020 is a deep class for the center position, one player who is overshadowed by the bigger name guys is Oregon center Jake Hanson.

The Giants need a long-term option at center, and Hanson is an underrated option who can compete for the starting job with veteran Spencer Pulley.

Hanson played next to All-American left guard and fellow draft prospect Shane Lemieux, and the two dominated at the point of attack in Oregon’s rushing offense in 2019.

They also showed the ability to create a substantial push upfront, while displaying their mobility skills by consistently getting a hat on defenders at the second level.

Hanson can help guards Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler create a bruising trio on the interior line, which will help open up running lanes for running back Saquon Barkley and allow Jones to step up in the pocket on passing downs.

Round 5, No. 150 | CB Harrison Hand, Temple

The Giants addressed their secondary this offseason and will continue to add depth later in the draft.

Temple cornerback Harrison Hand earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention his freshman year at Baylor before transferring to Temple two seasons later to be closer to his family in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Hand had a strong season for the Owls in 2019, racking up 59 tackles and leading the team with three interceptions.

According to The Draft Network, Hand has stellar ball skills and excels in zone coverage. He is projected to be an NFL starter, whether it be at cornerback or safety, but the rookie brings a physicality that the new coaching staff is seeking. He can also contribute right away in specific coverage packages and on special teams.

Round 6, No. 183 | S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Despite potentially having second-year defensive back Julian Love likely penciled in at the deep-safety role on their defense, the Giants would still be wise to take a free safety in the draft.

This is where Utah free safety Julian Blackmon comes in as a value selection in the sixth round. Blackmon was a career cornerback until moving to safety in 2019, where he thrived, contributing four interceptions, four passes defended, and 60 tackles.

With the selection of Blackmon, the Giants are continuing to bolster up their secondary, which will allow first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to roam around near the line of scrimmage more often to make impact plays, as long as he has the support behind him in a deep and stable secondary.

Round 7, No. 218 | DE James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State

You can expect the Giants to address edge rusher at some point in the draft to help bolster their young pass-rushing unit. North Carolina State’s James Smith-Williams never reached his full potential in college due to injuries and lack of playing time, but he impressed scouts at the combine.

At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Smith-Williams ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and displayed great strength, putting up 28 reps on the bench press.

Smith-Williams has the athletic tools to develop into a solid contributor and is worth taking in the seventh round. If nothing else, Smith-Williams' ability can be utilized on special teams.

Round 7, No. 238 | K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

After a down year from Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas, the team will decide to bring in talented Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. One of the more well-known kickers in college football, Blankenship is worth a seventh-round pick given his consistency throughout his college career, making at least 82% of his kicks in three straight seasons.

At the combine, he drilled a 55-yard field goal in front of scouts, which matched the longest of his Bulldogs career.

Despite a Pro-Bowl 2018 campaign from Rosas, he has yet to prove he can be a long-term option. This opens the door for Blankenship to come in and challenge Rosas for the starting kicker job.

Round 7, No. 247 | RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette

With their second-to-last selection in the draft, the Giants opt to add to their running back group with an underrated option in Louisiana Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell.

Rushing for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry last season, the 5-foot-11, 221-pound Mitchell is known as a power back who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

He will attempt to beat out last year’s undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman for a spot on the practice squad and could even challenge Wayne Gallman for the third running back spot.

Round 7, No. 256 | QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

The Giants have three quarterbacks on their roster in Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, whom they just signed in free agency, and veteran Alex Tanney. However, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is a solid final pick in the draft, a spot better known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Ironically enough, the last time the Giants picked last, they also selected a quarterback in Larry Wanke, who went on to get cut that summer and was never heard from in the NFL ranks again.

Stanley was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, finishing college with a 68-23 touchdown to interception ratio, a 58% completion rate, and 8,297 yards passing. Stanley has the smarts and talent to compete with Tanney for the third-string role in training camp.