PFF Reveals Its Dream Scenario for the Giants in First Round of Draft

For some of the NFL’s 32 teams, they’re going to be very happy after the first round of the draft Thursday night ends. For others they might end up disappointed if the board doesn’t quite fall as expected.

What will it take to produce smiles? Pro Football Focus is out with its list of 32 first-round dream scenarios, and for the Giants, well, let’s just say their chosen scenario is one that a lot of people can get behind.

The popular analytics site projects Alabama receiver Devonta Smith to the Giants at No. 11, noting:

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard aren’t stopping me from taking the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Until I see one of those two run a full route tree even close to how well Smith does, I’m willing to make the upgrade to see what I have in quarterback Daniel Jones.

I’m totally on board with the Giants drafting a receiver at No. 11 (though I’m hoping it’s Jaylen Waddle, whom PFF has going to the Eagles with the next pick (despite the listing being Devonta Smith, the description points to Waddle).

Check out Nick Falato’s draft profile scouting reports

My thinking aligns with PFF’s. However, Waddle intrigues me slightly more than Smith.

As I noted on the most recent LockedOn Giants podcast, in looking at the Giants contracts, I found it very interesting that Kenny Golladay, despite having been medically cleared, still has a per-game roster bonus in just the first year of his contract (as opposed to a lump-sum roster bonus that would have been paid out last month).

Whether that means there is some concern about Golladay being available for all 17 games remains to be seen, but that condition sticks out like a sore thumb to me.

It also raises the question of what do the Giants do if there is an injury at receiver? We all know that Shepard has missed parts of the last two seasons and that Darius Slayton was banged up last year.

I’m still not sure exactly what the team hopes to get out of John Ross, but I agree with the sentiment that the Giants should add another upgrade to the receiver corps to see what they have in Daniel Jones, as in a passing league, one can never have too many receivers.

The Giants? Right now, they appear to have four receivers who will be part of different packages, but if one or more gets hurt, they’re pretty much back to square one. And that wouldn’t be good news for an offense that finished 31st in scoring last year that is looking to rise in the league rankings.

