NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

PFF Reveals Its Dream Scenario for the Giants in First Round of Draft

Spoiler alert: I’m with them on this prediction.
Author:
Publish date:

For some of the NFL’s 32 teams, they’re going to be very happy after the first round of the draft Thursday night ends. For others they might end up disappointed if the board doesn’t quite fall as expected.

What will it take to produce smiles? Pro Football Focus is out with its list of 32 first-round dream scenarios, and for the Giants, well, let’s just say their chosen scenario is one that a lot of people can get behind.

The popular analytics site projects Alabama receiver Devonta Smith to the Giants at No. 11, noting:

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard aren’t stopping me from taking the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Until I see one of those two run a full route tree even close to how well Smith does, I’m willing to make the upgrade to see what I have in quarterback Daniel Jones.

I’m totally on board with the Giants drafting a receiver at No. 11 (though I’m hoping it’s Jaylen Waddle, whom PFF has going to the Eagles with the next pick (despite the listing being Devonta Smith, the description points to Waddle).

My thinking aligns with PFF’s. However, Waddle intrigues me slightly more than Smith.

As I noted on the most recent LockedOn Giants podcast, in looking at the Giants contracts, I found it very interesting that Kenny Golladay, despite having been medically cleared, still has a per-game roster bonus in just the first year of his contract (as opposed to a lump-sum roster bonus that would have been paid out last month).

Whether that means there is some concern about Golladay being available for all 17 games remains to be seen, but that condition sticks out like a sore thumb to me.

It also raises the question of what do the Giants do if there is an injury at receiver? We all know that Shepard has missed parts of the last two seasons and that Darius Slayton was banged up last year.

I’m still not sure exactly what the team hopes to get out of John Ross, but I agree with the sentiment that the Giants should add another upgrade to the receiver corps to see what they have in Daniel Jones, as in a passing league, one can never have too many receivers.

The Giants? Right now, they appear to have four receivers who will be part of different packages, but if one or more gets hurt, they’re pretty much back to square one. And that wouldn’t be good news for an offense that finished 31st in scoring last year that is looking to rise in the league rankings.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Alabama Jaylen Waddle returns the opening kickoff vs. Tennessee and left the game after sustaining a broken ankle on the play.
Draft

PFF Reveals Its Dream Scenario for the Giants in First Round of Draft

May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Signage for the 2012 NFL Draft during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Primer for New York Giants

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
This and That

Ranking the Top-5 Greatest Tight Ends in New York Giants Franchise History

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Pete Werner, Ohio State

threeguyspic
Draft

Linebacker? Cornerback? Receiver? A Case for Each Position for Giants at No. 11

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Draft

Pat's Final 7-Round, Giants-Only Mock Draft

May 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants owner John Mara (left) and general manager Dave Gettleman on the field during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday.
News

Where Giants’ Pre-Draft Roster Ranked per PFF

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Baron Browning, Ohio State