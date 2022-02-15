Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

This is the time of the year when acute sadness begins to set in.

We’re going to have to wait seven months for football to start up once more, and even with an exciting offseason ahead, the days are just better when there are meaningful games to be played.

Nonetheless, with the NFL Draft approaching, there is plenty of reason to be giddy. In the early months of the late winter/spring, NFL franchises do their best to retool or rebuild their respective rosters--there is never a time when this process stops.

So with the draft order now finalized, it’s time to do yet another first-round, league-wide mock draft. But unlike our last mock draft, this time, we're going to include (drum roll please) TRADES!

You read that right: A complete one-round 2022 NFL mock draft with trades. For this exercise, I’ll be putting my best foot forward to try and provide as realistic a scenario as possible, seeing how the draft board shakes out for specific teams and seeing if there are ways they can move up and down the board.

The only disclaimer I have for this mock is I will not be projecting any blockbuster veteran quarterback trades (Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, etc.) We still don’t know if those players will be requesting trades, and while it appears likely we will see some quarterback movement via the trade market and free agency, I want to focus on the prospect fits.

Let the mocking commence!

Zack Dietz's First-Round Mock Draft, Version 3.0 32 Gallery 32 Images

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Jaguars' hiring of Doug Pederson provides their team with an experienced head coach who has worked in many different offensive schemes. Nailing the coordinator hires will be huge, but it’s nice to see some (hopeful) stability in Duval.

This is a draft without a true consensus No. 1 overall pick, but the Jags certainly have options. Here, I have them selecting Neal, the All-American left tackle from Alabama. Cam Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Despite the team selecting former Stanford tackle Walker Little in the second round last season, players with Neal’s athleticism, ceiling, and skillset aren’t a dime a dozen.

Neal also has experience at guard and right tackle, so he can theoretically play anywhere for Jacksonville outside of center (a position already occupied by Brandon Linder).

2. DETROIT LIONS - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Nobody expects the Lions to dip into this year’s weak quarterback class to find their successor to Jared Goff, as the team likely won’t be very good next year when the likes of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be available.

So at the second pick, Dan Campbell’s team dips their toes into the Oregon Duck pool once more to select Thibodeaux, arguably the best player in this class overall. Trey Flowers may be a cap casualty, Romeo Okwara is coming off of a torn Achilles, and surprise stud Charles Harris may try and get a pay-day from another team in free agency.

The Lions undoubtedly did a nice job building their trenches in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now they’re in prime position to secure a potential top-flight pass rusher.

3. HOUSTON TEXANS - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Arguably the most dominant defender in the country for the 2021 college football season, Hutchinson has seen his stock rise to the point of being in the conversation for the top pick this spring.

Houston is a team that needs star power. While they have some worrisome holes in their secondary, Hutchinson possesses the skillset to play in multiple alignments. His athleticism and technique have improved to the point that he was practically unstoppable for the Michigan Wolverines this past fall.

A pass-rush duo of Hutchinson and blooming star Jonathan Greenard could form one of the best young edge-rusher duos in the NFL.

4. NEW YORK JETS - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

The future of former Jets’ first-round pick Mekhi Becton will be fascinating to see. He encapsulates all of the talent and size in the world for the position, but injuries and weight control have set him back so far.

The team also reportedly loves George Fant, who was very solid in pass-protection for the team in 2021. Regardless, we know a Joe Douglas-led draft will always prioritize the trenches, and Ekwonu has experience at both left tackle and left guard.

It may seem like an odd value to take a potential guard this high, but Ekwonu has the power and technique to flip to the right side if need be. He’d be another exciting young piece to this Jets offense and a significant one at that.

5. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (via NYG) - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

TRADE DETAILS: Vikings send No. 12, No. 46, a 2023 first-round pick, and 2023 fourth-round pick to New York Giants for No. 5 and No. 172,

For the second straight season, the New York Giants assisted an NFC North team in securing their franchise quarterback. Even in a quarterback class that many perceive as “weak,” they always find their way to the top of the board, and if the buzz coming out of the Senior Bowl means anything, I believe Malik Willis will be the first one off the board.

Armed with incredible physical tools on a poor Liberty offense, Willis is a project who struggles with his accuracy at times. Still, his arm strength, pocket presence, and elite running capabilities would do well to sit a year behind Kirk Cousins and take the reins from him, hopefully in 2023.

6. CAROLINA PANTHERS - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

The hand size and only one year of good quarterback play will always concern me about Pickett, but the past connections with coach Matt Rhule combined with the need to improve the quarterback room are too much to ignore.

With minimal draft capital this year, the Panthers will need to be creative if they want to bring in a veteran quarterback instead of drafting one, but this scenario feels more likely.

Carolina is stuck with Darnold for at least one more season, and it is very plausible that Pickett sees the field sooner rather than later for the Panthers. For the Panthers’ sake, Pickett providing an upgrade could very well save Rhule’s job with the organization.

7. NEW YORK GIANTS (via CHI) - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

With the first-round choice from the Bears from last-years draft-day blockbuster, general manager Joe Schoen decides to build the trenches for the Giants, a strategy that paid off plenty during his time in Buffalo.

While offensive lineman is the most significant need for New York, securing a potential stud pass-rusher opposite Azeez Ojulari is also up there. Karlaftis isn’t going to wow you with his physical traits, but he can win with elite power, short area-quickness, and a motor for days.

For a Giants team that needs more juice in their front seven, he would be a tremendous fit for this football team.

8. ATLANTA FALCONS - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

With the way the board has fallen for Atlanta here, the possibility of trading out becomes non-existent. The debate between Stingley and Kyle Hamilton is challenging, but I have the Falcons taking the LSU product to form a potentially unstoppable tandem with A.J. Terrell in the cornerback room.

Stingley has dealt with COVID and injuries the last two years, but when he’s on the field, he is a true shutdown corner with generational athleticism and length for days. It is scary how technically advanced he is for such a young player, and he has a true All-Pro caliber ceiling.

9. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (via DEN) - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

TRADE DETAILS: Philadelphia trades No. 15, No. 83, and No. 153 to Denver for No. 9.

With the Eagles holding three first-round picks and a roster with a bunch of money tied up for 2022 in nearly 60 players already, it makes sense to make a move up the board for a top-tier prospect.

Kyle Hamilton is the best safety prospect to come out of college in the last decade, and the Eagles have a pressing need in their secondary. The Notre Dame product’s season was cut short due to injury, but you never see players like Hamilton who can do everything desired of a safety, linebacker, and cornerback.

His range in coverage is sublime, he runs like a gazelle, and he plays with the physicality desired by NFL teams. He is the definition of a “game-changer.”

10. NEW YORK JETS (via SEA) - Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The last of the first-round picks that Seattle sent the Jets in the Jamal Adams trade, New York spends its second first-rounder on Gardner, who is coming off a dominant season for the Bearcats of Cincinnati.

While Bryce Hall looks like a future starter and the Jets were able to get solid play from rookie Brandin Echols, they need more competent cornerbacks. Allowing less than 200 yards of receiving all year, Gardner comes armed with great size and fluidity to die for.

He truly improved immensely from a technical standpoint this year, with zero penalties in coverage, and thoroughly neutralized Jameson Williams in the CFP Semifinal against Alabama. The Jets defense adds another great young piece.

11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS - Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

While Taylor Heinicke wasn’t a complete albatross for the Commanders in 2021, Washington is in a similar situation as Carolina in that a rookie quarterback could do good for the job security of their front office and coaching staff.

Since the summer, Howell has been my personal QB1 and has the most NFL-ready skill-set out of any of the presumptive first-round gunslingers in this year’s draft class.

He struggled a bit this past season with a poor offensive line and play-calling, but Howell showcased his running ability and play extension capabilities. He could start sooner rather than later for Washington.

12. NEW YORK GIANTS (via MIN) - Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

Even in a trade down with Minnesota, the Giants can use their second Round 1 selection to address their offensive line. Linderbaum, an All-American out of Iowa, is arguably the best offensive lineman prospect in this class and the best center prospect I’ve ever watched.

It truly is hard putting on his film, watching his innate instincts, brick-wall strength, and fluid athleticism, and trying to find weaknesses in his game. His size is probably the most significant concern (no pun intended) for NFL teams, but the skill set more than makes up for it. This is a home-run pick for the Giants.

13. CLEVELAND BROWNS - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Sometimes, the perfect match between need, value, and fit comes to fruition in the NFL Draft. The Browns need to add more receiving talent to their offense, primarily in the form of a route-running savant. Local product Garrett Wilson fits the bill and then some.

Wilson does not have the true burner speed teams crave nor the size to be a true contested-catch threat. Still, his ability to separate across all levels of the playing field, combined with his sticky hands and physicality, makes him an all-around top-notch pass-catcher who has a WR1 ceiling in the NFL.

14. BALTIMORE RAVENS - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

The Ravens are coming off a very disappointing 2021 season and are hoping that the injury gods will be more generous to their team next season. They still have some significant holes to plug on their roster, including the offensive line.

Right tackle will have an opening, and they could look to improve both their guard spots. Well, lucky for them, Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green has experience at every position along the offensive line (yes, he has logged one snap at center).

Green is a former 5-star recruit coming off of his best season for the Aggies. He remains a little raw with his technical acumen, but you won’t find guys with his versatility and athleticism every year.

Baltimore has done a solid job developing their linemen in years past, and Green could be the next one in line.

15. DENVER BRONCOS (via PHI via MIA) - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The Broncos are able to trade down in the first round and still acquire a top pass-rushing prospect. While many may expect new head coach Nathaniel Hackett to go offense in the first round (or, you know, use this pick in a potential Rodgers deal), they have an opening at the pass-rusher spot.

Ojabo is the less-heralded of the two Michigan edge rushers, but his 2021 season is nothing to sniff at. The Scotland native was a menace this fall for the Wolverines, and his skillset is a fantastic fit for what the Broncos love to do on defense.

With Von Miller gone and Bradley Chubb, a question mark after a season of injuries and poor play, Denver needs some athleticism to add to their promising young defense.

16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (via IND) - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Philly received this first-rounder in the Carson Wentz trade, and they use it to address a need at receiver for the second year in a row. Jalen Hurts is still in flux as the Eagles’ quarterback of the future, but unless they swing a blockbuster trade for a top-end starter, he’ll likely be back in 2022.

The Eagles have a few good weapons for Hurts to throw to already in Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but adding a guy like Burks would be a boon to Nick Sirianni’s offense.

Carrying a playing style similar to that of A.J. Brown, Burks can play either outside or in the slot, and his yards-after-the-catch numbers and big, physical skill set remind me a lot of A.J. Brown.

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato? Click here to see those already posted. 1 Gallery 1 Images

17. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (via LAC) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

TRADE DETAILS: Pittsburgh trades No. 20, No. 84, and a 2023 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles (AFC) for No. 17 and No. 214.

In Kevin Colbert’s last draft as general manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he executes a minor trade-up to secure the team’s left tackle of the future. The Steelers aren’t looking to retool, so I’d expect them to acquire a veteran of sorts.

To help protect said veteran quarterback, Cross would be that guy. Arguably the best overall pass protector in this class, the leap that Cross had in terms of overall tackle play and cleaning up his penalty issues was phenomenal.

He can sometimes struggle as a run-blocker, but he’s not a finished product. One of the most athletic linemen in this class, Cross has a very high ceiling for this Steelers team.

18. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Corral has become one of the more forgotten quarterback prospects in this class, mainly because he was the only perceived top-end guy who wasn’t at the Senior Bowl.

Regardless, even if the Saints bring Jameis Winston back for another year as the starter, I don’t foresee a situation where new head coach Dennis Allen has tremendous faith in Taysom Hill long-term. Corral has done a good job cleaning up his mistakes and displays very good accuracy and anticipation on his throws.

The NFL will be a massive learning curve for him, especially coming from a first-read Ole Miss offense, but he has starter-quality tools, and this spot is a great value for him.

19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Eagles spend the final of their three first-round selections on arguably the best all-around cornerback in this class. The only real knock on McDuffie is his lack of elite size--he’ll likely measure in at sub-6’0” at the NFL Combine.

However, seeing how well the likes of Tre White, Jaire Alexander, and Denzel Ward have fared in the league with a size deficiency, it would be moronic to brush aside McDuffie’s skillset.

The best zone cornerback in this class, McDuffie carries a rocked-up frame with absurd agility and plays with the demeanor and physicality you want from an outside cornerback. Darius Slay and himself would form a dynamite duo as Philly’s outside cornerbacks.

20. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (via PIT) - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

One of the biggest disappointments of the 2021 NFL season was Brandon Staley’s defense not playing very well at all. The Chargers had one of the worst run defenses in the league, and they failed to get pressure from their defensive line outside of Joey Bosa.

Travon Walker is a versatile defensive lineman that can play along multiple formations on the Bolts’ defensive line. With vines for arms, a solid pass-rush skill-set, and a frame to add more mass, Walker is a player I can see Staley having a lot of fun deploying in multiple spots.

21. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

It would be shocking to see the Patriots allow J.C. Jackson to hit unrestricted free agency. However, the Patriots still need another corner on the outside to replace the void left open by Stephon Gilmore.

Booth Jr didn’t take a massive step forward in coverage for Clemson this past season, but he still has some of the best traits at the position in this class. His short-area quickness is the quickest I have seen in ANY defensive prospect. Despite his inconsistencies in zone, he has the fluidity and length to potentially be a star man-coverage boundary corner.

22. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

In terms of their starters, the Raiders are slated to have none of their defensive tackles on the roster for the 2022 season. Even if they make a few re-signings, the team needs a big body in the middle of the defensive line.

Davis may only be a two-down player at the next level, but he’s the best run defender in this class at IDL, and his athleticism and size open up so much for the defenders around him.

While the value may not be plentiful at first sight, he’s a good player who makes the jobs of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue easier, which is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

The second of the Washington cornerbacks to go in the first round of this mock, Gordon came into his own this year for the Huskies and put forth first-round caliber tape. In this draft, Derek Stingley Jr. gets a lot of hype as the best athlete at the cornerback position, but I’d put my money on Gordon.

His man coverage skills are excellent, and while he can stay more disciplined at times, the traits are legitimately otherworldly. Arizona drafting UW DBs such as Budda Baker and Byron Murphy have paid off in years past, and Gordon could be another staple to their collection.

24. DALLAS COWBOYS - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Dallas has shown a propensity to value the linebacker position in the first round in recent years, and with Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal up for free agency, they need somebody in the middle of their defense.

Lloyd was by far the best linebacker in the country this year, improving significantly in coverage while being a heat-seeking missile going after the quarterback. He’s a true MIKE linebacker but can also play some snaps as a SAM if Dallas moves Micah Parsons to a full-time edge-rusher role.

25. BUFFALO BILLS - Drake London, WR, USC

If Buffalo wants to keep up in the AFC with Cincinnati and Kansas City, adding more weapons to their stable of skill-position players is a must. Before breaking his ankle mid-season, London was the best receiver in the nation.

The USC product dominated from the slot and the outside, and with his basketball background can high-point the football and prove deadly in contested-catch situations.

He has ample slot experience and experience on the outside, and putting him in an offense where Josh Allen is throwing to him alongside the likes of Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox is a horrifying thought for opposing defenses.

26. CINCINNATI BENGALS (via TEN) - Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

TRADE DETAILS: Cincinnati trades No. 31, No. 95, and No. 224 to Tennessee for No. 26 and No. 218.

The Bengals are blessed with great cap space and a roster with very few holes, so a trade-up makes a ton of sense. One of those aforementioned holes remains along their offensive line, and they secure the services of Boston College lineman Zion Johnson here.

There has been some chatter that teams very much prefer Johnson on the inside rather than outside, but he has the experience to play tackle in a pinch. Protecting Joe Burrow is the ultimate goal of this offseason for Cincy, and making an aggressive move of this sort pays off in the long run and gives the Bengals the best chance for continued success.

27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

If not for a late-season torn ACL, Williams would be going much higher than here at No. 27, but the Bucs reap the benefits here. With Tom Brady retired, it remains to be seen if Chris Godwin is looking for a monster contract somewhere else with better quarterback play.

Williams broke out in a big way for the Crimson Tide in 2021, becoming the team’s number one receiver and showcasing elite speed and route-running ability. He can win in multiple ways as a wideout, and his addition in Tampa gives that offense another fantastic weapon, no matter who is throwing the balls.

28. GREEN BAY PACKERS - DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M

The slide of DeMarvin Leal ends here, as the Packers take a shot on the uber-talented defensive lineman. After a fantastic 2020 campaign, Leal somewhat stagnated as a junior in 2021. The athleticism, pass-rush, and get-off were still there, but the end results and inconsistencies of his play were apparent.

There has also been some buzz that he’s seen as “immature” by NFL teams, but we can’t forget that it is lying season. Nonetheless, Green Bay takes a shot here, and if Leal reverts to his 2020 level of play, the Pack defense just got a lot scarier.

29. MIAMI DOLPHINS (via SF) - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

While the Dolphins lost their initial first-rounder in a trade with Philadelphia last year, they own the 49er’s first from the Trey Lance deal. It is common knowledge that Miami had the worst offensive line in the league in 2021, so any possible way they can upgrade is necessary.

Raimann is an older prospect (will turn 25 on September 23rd), but he was utterly dominant at left tackle for the Central Michigan Chippewas this past college football season. While Raimann may not be the strongest at the point of attack, his footwork is sublime, and he possesses the requisite lateral agility and experience to play either tackle spot.

30. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

For as good as a team that the Chiefs are, they have a good chunk of holes to fill if they want to compete for a Super Bowl in 2022. One of those holes is at defensive end, as the team cannot rely on Chris Jones to provide all of the team’s pressure.

Johnson is coming off a tremendous season for FSU, notching 14.0 sacks and elevating his stock at the Senior Bowl. He may not be the jaw-dropping athlete many desire in a first-round pass-rusher, but he has more than enough to make an impact sooner rather than later.

31. TENNESSEE TITANS (via CIN) - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Tennessee is able to trade down with Cincinnati here, get some extra draft capital to shape out a thin roster, and still get their guy. Dean took his play to the next level for the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs in 2021, as he was the team’s best blitzing linebacker and made some superb plays dropping into coverage as well.

Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans are both expected to hit the free-agent market, so the Titans have a significant need there, and the value is pretty sweet as well.

32. DETROIT LIONS (via LAR) - Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Detroit was hoping this pick from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade would’ve been a little higher, but they’re still able to grab a local product at safety in Daxton Hill.

One of the more versatile defensive backs in this class, Hill is an interchangeable player who can slot in at either free or strong while also showing off some great snaps in the slot. He could form a very impressive young tandem on the backend with Tracy Walker for the Lions.

Join the Giants Country Community