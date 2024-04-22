Giants Country

Resolution Coming Regarding Eagles Alleged Tampering with ex-Giants Saquon Barkley 

A resolution into whether Eagles prematurely contacted former Giants RB Saquon Barkley before the start of the new league year could be coming soon.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are facing alleged tampering charges stemming from their involvement with former Giants running back Saquon Barkley, could learn if they’re going to be disciplined as early as this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the league has investigated whether the Eagles made improper contact with Barkey before the legal free-agency negotiation window. The allegations were raised when Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke with Barkley before the start of the legal negotiating window for other teams free agents, an allegation the Eagles denied.

If the Eagles are found guilty of tampering with Barkley, they will likely be docked draft picks and could be fined. The Giants would not benefit from the Eagles' losing draft picks, meaning that any picks docked from the Eagles’ stash would not be awarded to the Giants as compensation.

There have been two recent scenarios in which teams were found to have violated anti-tampering rules, the most recent coming in 2023 when the Miami Dolphins were found to have had improper contact with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton on three occasions from 2019 to 2022.

Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was fined $500,000 for the violation. The Dolphins were also docked two draft picks, including their 2023 first-round and 2024 2024 third-round selections.

The Kansas City Chiefs were also found to have violated free agency rules for their pursuit of receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015. Their penalty included forfeiting their 2016 third-round pick and their 2017 sixth-round selection. The Chiefs were also fined $250,000, while head coach Andy Reid ($75,000) and then-general manager John Dorsey ($25,000) also received fines. 

