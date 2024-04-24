Ex-NFL GM Believes Giants Should Not Draft a Quarterback in Round 1
While speculation grows about the New York Giants potentially drafting a quarterback in this weekend's draft, former NFL general manager Rick Spielman doesn't believe it would be smart for the franchise to do so in the first round.
“I just built a roster. I went out and spent some money on some offensive linemen, and I made a big trade for an edge rusher from Carolina, Brian Burns,” Spielman said.
“At number six, you’re going to get a significant player. Assuming Daniel Jones is healthy, they have to go with him. If he struggles, maybe Drew Lock comes in. . . but they won’t address the quarterback need in the first round this year."
Spielman, the Vikings general manager from 2012 to 2021, thinks the smart thing for the Giants to do would be to let Daniel Jones, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL and who, in his opinion, showed flashes in 2022 to earn a four-year $160 million contract, see if he can't get back to being that quarterback.
“You still have to give Daniel Jones a chance, and maybe he can emulate what he did the first year he was under (Brian) Daboll and the success he had to get that kind of contract."
The Giants and Vikings are two teams heavily rumored to be interested in trading up for a quarterback in this draft. Spielman's analysis falls short not just because he failed to address Jones's injury history but also because he didn't touch on Jones's play last season, in which, in six games, the quarterback had arguably two solid quarters of play.
"To me, it makes no sense that people are talking about them looking at number six and a quarterback right now because there’s a significant player who will help them win this year,” Spielman said.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has said the team has many needs heading into the draft, which could be a smokescreen to lure people into thinking a quarterback isn't in the plans.
But between team ownership giving its blessing to Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to do what it takes to get a quarterback if they fall in love with one. And with all the finer detailed work the front office and coaching staff have done on the quarterbacks class this year, it would be a stunning upset if Schoen shares Spielman's thought process.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel