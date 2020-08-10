GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

Film Room | Potential Four-Man Pressure Packages

Nick Falato

Applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks is an essential ingredient to winning football games. Many teams rely on exotic blitzing packages and 5+ man pressure to force quarterbacks into mistakes. 

Still, teams can get sufficient pressure on opposing teams’ signal-callers by sending four rushers. These teams tend to have success.

It’s a simple game of numbers; by only sending four rushers, then the defense can have seven defenders in the coverages that the coordinator wants to employ, as opposed to sending five and leaving the coverage with only six players and possibly five coverage assignments.

One would surmise that a team would need a “blue goose” pass rusher to have any consistent effect in altering the quarterback with four-man pressure packages, but that’s not always the case. 

Teams that Patrick Graham, the Giants’ current defensive coordinator, has been a part of recently have had success with their four-man pressure units while lacking a top-level pass rusher. Let’s see how they did it!

Inside LB Stunt

via GIPHY

New England has a 0-technique, two wide rushers, and two linebackers that are over the inside shoulders of the tackle (4i-techniques).

At the snap, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, No. 54 shoots the A-Gap quickly to hit the outside shoulder of the center, who is engaged with the 0-technique (Adam Butler, No. 70). While that is materializing, linebacker Jamie Collins, No. 58 drops into a middle hook zone and waits for underneath coverage responsibilities.

Both wide rushers take wide angles to force quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 to step into the pocket where the LB stunt is unfolding; once Hightower hits the center, Butler dips his inside shoulder and slides around the left guard who is still engaged with Hightower.

The center can’t stay with Butler, who loops around the left guard, and this provides Butler the leverage to go into the pocket relatively unscathed for the sack.

via GIPHY

The Patriots can get creative with the subtitles of rushing the passer. This is a similar formation, without the second linebacker. 

A 0-technique, two wide rushers, and Collins at a 1-3-technique (1 means one yard off the line of scrimmage). Butler’s connection point with the right guard and center is vital to this inside stunt's success.

The left guard isn’t paying attention to Collins, who is outside of the right guard, this is important; instead, he is respecting Chase Winovich, No. 50, and the presence of Patrick Chung, No. 23, who is in coverage on the H-Back. 

Butler’s job is to engage both the center and right guard, so he comes off the ball hard and attacks the outside shoulder of the center, forcing a double team.

While Butler engages both interior linemen, Collings plants his left foot into the ground and quickly gets to the opposite A-gap that is now wide open. 

The center can’t recover from Butler’s hit in time, but he attempts to, which allows Butler to defeat an unpositioned right guard resulting in two interior rushers getting to Baker Mayfield, No. 6.

Overload Bluff

Pre-snap and post-snap bluffs are hallmarks of confusing offenses and attempting to dictate the football game. Young signal-callers get inserted into the game, and savvy defensive coordinators quickly make them question their existence as NFL players.

via GIPHY

Here we see Bill Belichick and his defense do that to Josh Allen of the Bills. There is a potential of eight rushers who are showing themselves either in the box or outside the box while in the red zone. Butler is the only down lineman as a nose tackle (0-technique).

At the snap, every defender to the non-blitz side bails into coverage other than Winovich. The offensive line slides right, which is the correct move, but it creates a one on one for each lineman. 

Butler aggressively attacks the outside shoulder of the center, and then gets to the inside shoulder of the right guard, engaged with a blitzing Hightower.

Butler’s disruption frees Hightower up while Kyle Van Noy, No. 53, beats rookie Cody Ford #70 around the edge with speed to force Allen up into the pocket where Butler and Hightower are waiting. 

Exotic four-man pressure packages also assisted in Sam Darnold’s Monday Night debacle against the Patriots.

via GIPHY

There’s only one eligible receiver near the tackle box, yet seven Patriots are in the area. A 2i-technique and a 3-technique are the two down linemen, with the rest being second-level defenders. The Patriots manipulate the protection of the Jets’ line by getting them to shift left.

This is a brilliant tactic that has been employed in the past; both Hightower and Duron Harmon, No. 21, take one full step towards the left side of the line and then bail into coverage. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Collins does the same thing, which forces the right tackle to protect the B-gap.

This bluff allows for John Simon, No. 55, to run into the pocket without any opposition. Collins and Danny Shelton, No. 71, both shoot the inside gap, and no one accounts for Simon on the outside. This is trickery and bluffing that ends up being a four-man pressure package with several offensive linemen being rendered obsolete by the blitzing team.

Bluff with blitzing defensive backs

via GIPHY

There are quite a few Miami Dolphins showing blitz here against the Bills. 

There’s a 0-technique, two wide rushers off the tackles, and four other 2nd level defenders in the view. At the snap, the right wide rusher and the 0-technique slant hard inside in an attempt to get the left tackle and guard to block both.

This is by design because there is a strong side nickel blitz and a delayed linebacker blitz coming from the left side. The 0-technique loops wide to the right while all three potential blitzing defenders drop into zone coverage on that side, including the end man on the line of scrimmage. 

The blitzing defensive back on the opposite side forces Josh Allen to roll to his left, where there’s no blockers and a delayed blitzing linebacker waiting to pounce on the mistake.

via GIPHY

Patrick Graham and his Miami Dolphins do something similar to Sam Darnold and the Jets. Three-second level defenders are all within the tackle box, just off the line of scrimmage. There are two 5-techniques and a cornerback showing blitz from the right side.

All three linebackers bail, and the 5-technique to the blitzing corner’s side ensures that he engages the tackle while the tight end goes out on a route. 

Le’Veon Bell, No. 26, sees the blitz coming from the opposite side of the formation and steps up to execute his pass protection assignment. Darnold called that blitzer out but failed to see the strong side blitzer as well.

Darnold thought he had a hot receiver towards the known blitzer’s side, so he looks in that direction and gets sacked by the strong side, blitzing defensive back that no one picked up. 

These are encouraging signs for Patrick Graham and how he employs zone blitzes to confuse younger quarterbacks and manipulate the offense’s protection.

Double End/Tackle Stunts

What’s better than one End/Tackle stunt? Two end/tackle stunts, which really should only be called in obvious passing situations.

via GIPHY

Here we see Bengals defensive coordinator, and former New York Giants’ defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo call for the execution of a quick double stunt to success. 

Both linebackers are sugaring the A-gap with two 3-techniques and two wide rushers. Both linebacker’s bail into coverage, and only four come on the pressure.

The timing of the penetrators have to be perfect for this to work well. Both Carlos Dunlap, No. 96, (one of the more underrated players in the NFL) and Carl Lawson, No. 58, attack the inside shoulders of the tackles and pick the guard’s from smoothly transitioning to the looping Sam Hubbard, No. 94, and Geno Atkins, No. 97.

It’s a six-man protection for the Patriots against a four-man pressure, and the Bengals win with ease. The running back helps the right side of the line handle Dunlap, who subtly holds the tackle from transitioning to Hubbard. 

Once Dunlap and Lawson crash inside, there are five blocking offensive players against just those two rushers, leaving one blocker scrambling outside to pick up Atkins and no one on Hubbard. The result is a sack for Cincinnati.

A Coffee House stunt can also be employed in this situation. These are mostly fake stunts where the looper sells the stunt to get the tackle to cheat inside and prepare for the transition with his guard. 

The penetrator also starts to attack the inside shoulder of the tackle to sell the stunt further. If the looper has enough speed, then he can easily beat the tackle around the edge since he’s cheating inside in anticipation. 

Coffee House stunts can easily be executed with four-man pressure packages but should be used sparingly, due to the surprise nature of the rush. 

Comments

Film

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants adding two undrafted free agents.

Jackson Thompson

SEE IT: Giants Return to the Field in Helmets

The helmets go on as the Giants continue through the first phase of on-field workouts this week.

Patricia Traina

Is Jabrill Peppers a Legitimate Option at Cornerback?

Peppers' trainer recently told Giants Country that he thought the safety "could be a top corner in the league" if the Giants wanted to play him there. Coach Gene Clemons took a look at Peppers' film and weighs in with his thoughts as to whether Peppers would be a fit at cornerback.

Gene Clemons

Perspectives: The Unusual Summer, Looking for Clues and the No-Names

It's been almost two weeks since the entire Giants team reported for training camp on July 28. While we haven't learned much in terms of the Xs and Os, here are a few thoughts about how camp has unfolded thus far.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Add Three to the Roster for Depth

The Giants are bringing in a new receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle to fill the roster holes created with the opt-outs of Nte Solder, Da'Mari Scott and Sam Beal.

Patricia Traina

Giants Making the Right Choices to Keep COVID-19 Outbreaks at Bay

The COVID-19 virus has shown it doesn't discriminate. But with the NFL having had months to learn from other sports leagues, thus far, the response of players, coaches, and support staff has been encouraging when it comes to keeping the virus at bay.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the inconsistent decisions by the Washington Football Team in how they've handled players facing criminal allegations.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants to Sign CB Ross Cockrell | Report

The one-time Giant offers versatility on both the perimeter and in the slot.

Patricia Traina

Cam Brown Can Play Multiple Roles for Giants Defense, Says College Coach

New York Giants sixth-round rookie linebacker Cam Brown was the ultimate utility linebacker for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry who tells Giants Country that the newest Giants linebacker might be able to help the defense in a variety of different roles.

Jackson Thompson

Quality or Quantity? Giants Loaded With Pass Rushers But Can They Get the Job Done?

If the Giants are to work their way out of their rut, they'll have to.

Patricia Traina