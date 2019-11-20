Giants
FILM STUDY | What Tight End Scott Simonson Brings (Back) to the Table

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Bobby Skinner

The Giants announced last week that they re-signed tight end Scott Simonson. He had an ankle injury in the Giants preseason on a play where he scored a touchdown which landed him on the injured reserve list only to later received an injury settlement.

Under NFL rules, Simonson wasn't eligible to return to the team until the length of his injury settlement plus three weeks elapsed. With that condition having been met, Simonson is back to help shore up a tight ends corps which last we left it, saw Evan Engram dealing with a foot sprain and Rhett Ellison in the protocol.  

What does Simonson bring to the table and why are they bringing back a 27-year-old tight end who has 10 career catches? Can he make an impact as a blocker with Ellison already on the team?

It was extremely disappointing when Simonson went down in preseason, as I really believed he'd have a real impact as the third tight end on the Giants' roster even without injuries to Evan Engram. 

As a Blocker

Simonson has abilities as a blocker and can run a decent route which actually adds a decent element to the Giants.

Simonson allows the Giants to put two tight ends on the field and run outside run plays. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has taken a lot of heat for not running outside enough, but when the Giants have run outside it's been unsuccessful especially with Saquon Barkley's injury. 

Why is that? 

The Giants tackles have not had success blocking outside runs. Ellison has not been great with 1 on 1's against defensive ends, but Engram cannot be asked to do that. 

By adding Simonson that can change. A second tight end gives the Giants the option to run against defensive backs and linebackers instead of defensive ends. 

This allows the Giants to establish the outside run which makes every aspect of the game easier including the addition of rollout plays. 

Simonson shows off some of his blocking ability in the clips below.

With the ability to establish a run game, the Giants playbook opens up to more effective play-action calls for Pat Shurmur to make. 

Defenses will have to respect the fact that Ellison and Simonson are legit blockers which puts slower players on the field as well as more defenders towards the line of scrimmage. 

As a Receiver

Simonson hasn't had a prolific receiving career but has shown the ability to run a decent route. 

The Giants can really sell a run better with Ellison and Simonson compared to Engram being on the field as primarily a receiver. Simonson shows below his ability to sell a block and then make a catch.

Will Simonson play this weekend against the Bears? The Giants could possibly use rookie Kaden Smith over him, but Smith is not the better player and made some serious mistakes in the run game against the Jets which cost them some big plays. 

Simonson may not seem like a lot, but I believe he can make a real impact.

