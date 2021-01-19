New York Giants 2020 Position Review: Outside Linebackers

The Giants outside linebackers were hit hard by injuries in 2020, so who knows how the group might have done with a full season. With that said, this position can use some additional firepower.

Just as the Giants defensive line has been a strength for the team of late, the opposite could probably have been said for the linebackers.

But things started to change for the Giants in 2020 at that position. General manager Dave Gettleman poured significant resources into the position as a whole, signing free agents Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell from Green Bay and drafting three young prospects—outside linebacker Cam Brown in the sixth round, and youngsters Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, and TJ Brunson in the seventh to add to a group that saw the return of outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines from the 2019 season.

The Giants, however, got mixed results from their linebackers, but for different reasons.

On the inside, Martinez was every bit worth the contract he received, logging a team-high 151 total tackles and becoming the team’s first inside linebacker to finish as the team leader in tackles since Jameel McClain in 2014.

But on the outside, the Giants had their issues primarily due to injuries. Both Carter and Ximines were lost for the season early, Carter to a torn Achilles suffered in Week 5, and Ximines to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4.

The Giants also were without Fackrell for four games down the stretch due to a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve.

When the dust settled, Fackrell’s 4.0 sacks tied him with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence for second-most on the team behind Leonard Williams and his 11.5 sacks, the pass-rushing production from the outside linebackers not coming anywhere close to what the team likely envisioned.

But as the Giants regroup this off-season, they’re likely going to look to add to their pass-rushing arsenal at the outside linebacker position.

Because while the 40 total team sacks generated was quite the accomplishment given the team lacked a true blue-chip edge rusher, Gettleman no doubt realizes that landing such a top-shelf pass-rushing prospect will make defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s job a lot easier in 2021.

Lorenzo Carter (PFF Grade: 67.7)

2020 Stats: 15 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 4 QBH

In his third season, Carter looked as though he had finally turned the corner and was on a track to develop into a solid outside edge force who could play the run and rush the passer. Showing better recognition and playing with power to hold the edge, Carter logged seven big tackles in Week 1 and delivered an alert performance in recognition.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down early in Week 5 when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Carter should be back in 2021, but it's the last year of his rookie contract and a big season for him.

Oshane Ximines (PFF Grade: 63.4)

2020 Stats: 5 Tackles, 1 TFL, 3 QBH

Ximines began the year as a rotational pass rusher--he seems to do best when given rotational snaps. He recorded four of his five tackles in Week 3 with four tackles, and one quarterback hit. But as was the case in his rookie season, Ximines had his issues against the run, struggling with his contain and recognition.

Sadly, his year came to a halt when he suffered what was later disclosed as a rotator cuff that eventually required season-ending injury. But the upcoming year will be a big one for Ximines, who will need to prove he can do more than rush the passer.

Kyler Fackrell (PFF Grade: 57.6)

2020 Stats: 34 tackles, 4 sacks, 7 Tackles for Loss, 10 QB Hits, 1 INT, 2 PBUSs

Fackrell was signed on a one-year "prove it" deal, very similar to what the Giants did with Markus Golden last year in giving him a chance to prove he could once again generate double-digit sacks. Whereas Golden succeeded, Fackrell did not, though to be fair, he did miss a few games in the back end of the season.

Fackrell filled in for Carter at the strong-side linebacker spot and was solid in his production. His biggest play of the year came in coverage when he returned an interception 46 yards against the Cowboys.

The 29-year-old Fackrell played well enough to warrant another contract. Still, he lacks any one dynamic trait in his game, especially against speed and athleticism, to where the Giants will probably want to upgrade at the spot.

Carter Coughlin (PFF Grade: 43.0)

2020 Stats: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 2 Tackles for Loss, 2 QB Hits

Carter Coughlin, the first of the Giants four seventh-round draft picks, daw a significant increase in his playing time after Kyler Fackrell went on IR with a calf strain. Coughlin accumulated eleven tackles in three games, delivering solid contain on the edge and doing a fine job of training the ball in coverage.

Coughlin's pass rush is still very raw, but he did well to keep himself in plays and be solid in pursuit and should be a part of next year's edge rotation.

Cam Brown (PFF Grade: 45.9)

2020 Stats: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 Tackles for Loss, 6 Quarterback Hits, 1 PBU

Brown's length, athletic ability, and 4.7 speed were very intriguing, not just on defense but on special teams, the later on in which he was a core member. But back to the defense--Brown showed flashes of potential as a pass rusher and has the tools to stay with tight ends, but needs to work on his strength and a pass rush plan this off-season so that he's not out there running around blindly.

Niko Lalos (PFF Grade: 68.8)

2020 Stats: 5 tackles, 1 QB Hit, 1 Pass Defensed, 1 Fumble Recovery

This impressive rookie, who before bursting on the scene by making an interception in his NFL debut, is a prototypical defensive end as far as his size goes. But in his limited playing time, he demonstrated that he had instincts and strong mental processing skills, which often got him into a position to be a part of a play, if not make it.

Lalos isn't a pass rusher per se, but he does have enough traits to be considered a power outside linebacker who can step into a rotation and hold his own against the run.

Also worth noting is that Lalos reportedly got some snaps at tight end (a position he played in high school) and long snapper this year, so perhaps the coaching staff is eyeing him for a role change in Year 2 in which they'd ask Lalos to be a power-blocking tight end.

Trent Harris (PFF Grade: 49.2)

2020 Stats: 5 tackles, .5 sack, 1 QB Hit

Harris was brought on board when the edge rushers started dropping like flies--and that includes the trade of Markus Golden, which left the team dangerously thin at the spot.

Harris is a classic power edge linebacker versus an athletics one. His best showing came in against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium when he recorded three tackles.

Jabaal Sheard (PFF Grade: 66.5)

2020 Stats: 5 tackles, .5 sack, 1 QB Hit

Sheard was called upon when injuries started piling up and after the team traded Markus Golden to the Cardinals. A power edge defensive end, Sheard did a nice job with sniffing out plays in the backfield and getting into a position to blow those up.

But where his game lacked was in coverage, where his lack of footspeed made him a liability when asked to drop back. Sheard is an unrestricted free agent who could be back on another one-year veteran minimum deal unless the Giants add to their pass rusher cache.

Off-season Outlook

If a wide receiver is need No. 1, then outside linebacker has to be need No. 1A. Both Carter and Ximines are expected to make full recoveries, but as with any injury, until a guy gets out there on the field and starts moving around a bit, there are no guarantees.

And even if both do end up on the right side of their respective recoveries, is there any doubt that the Giants pass rush can hit the next level if they can find an edge rusher capable of drawing some added attention from opposing offenses?

