What Does Devonta Freeman Bring to the Giants' Running Game?

The devastating Saquon Barkley injury has led to the Giants signing of two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman. The former Atlanta Falcons back has amassed 3,972 yards rushing on 951 attempts (4.2 YPC) with 257 receptions on 323 targets for 2015 yards. He’s scored a total of 43 times (32 on the ground, 11 through the air).

Although he has been effective throughout his career, Freeman struggled behind an inexperienced offensive line starting two rookies last season with Atlanta. He played in 14 games, recording 656 yards on 184 attempts, and 410 yards on 59 catches, while only finding the endzone twice on the ground and four times through the air.

Freeman also has a long list of injuries in his past. He missed all but two games in 2018 with a foot bruise and a sports hernia that needed season-ending surgery. He also has three concussions on his record, a PCL & MCL Sprain, and a few more minor strains to lower body muscles.

He’s been beaten up throughout his career, as is the life of an NFL running back, but he’s still only 28 years old. You know he’s eager too; reportedly, he turned down more lucrative contracts to hold out for the right opportunity, and this is that right opportunity in Freeman’s mind. Let’s hope Marc Colombo can get this offensive line straightened out to prove Freeman’s hunch correct.

Initially, there’s going to be a trio with the running backs featuring Freeman, Dion Lewis, and Wayne Gallman, who did not dress in Week 2.

Gallman is probably going to dress, and more than likely dominate touches in Week 3 against the 49ers, as Freeman is ingratiated into the system. Gallman will have a few weeks to prove his worth. If he fails to do so, Freeman can dominate touches by the first Washington game. Lewis will stay in his role as the change of pace, third-down back.

All the film in this article is 2019 Devonta Freeman. There’s a lot to like about Freeman—he has excellent vision, great reactionary quickness to what he sees, he’s very good in between the tackles, and he’s a very good receiver.

However, it was somewhat evident that he’s lost a step of explosiveness to his game. There’s mileage on Freeman and injuries to boot, but he still offers a different type of skill set than Lewis. He’s also a better overall player, from a nuanced/experience perspective, though not as athletic than Gallman at this stage in his career.

Passing Game

As a receiver, Freeman is used all over the field, but short dump-offs to the flat are very common in his game with Atlanta. We see how, even in 2019, he forces the linebacker to take a bad angle on this man-beater flare to the boundary.

The easy flare routes are common, but he’s still capable of big plays like the one above. Freeman runs a wheel route and out-paces the linebacker while showing exceptional body control in the air to adjust to Matt Ryan’s back-shoulder throw. Good concentration and adjustment downfield from Freeman.

Here’s another example of Freeman excelling in space on an angle route while showing good hands to catch/secure a hard pass from Ryan.

Angle routes are something that I’ve really hoped Jason Garrett would implement into the offense. Freeman does a good job getting in and out of his breaks and presenting an easy target for his quarterback.

Rushing Attack

Freeman does a great job navigating through traffic, waiting for his blocks to materialize, and hitting the hole hard, while using his smaller stature, and low center of gravity to almost make it impossible for arm tackles to bring him down. With good vision, he helps the Falcons seal a victory against the Jaguars above.

Whether it be from split back or single back shotgun, Freeman finds ways to succeed out of the shotgun. Freeman does a great job in the split-zone play finding the hole and using a jump cut off the backside of the center.

He’s very decisive with his decision making as a runner, and that’s something the Giants need with an offensive line that doesn’t give the running back a lot of options. The shimmy and wiggle by Freeman on the split back play are enhanced by his patience and lead to the extended yardage.

Excellent vision by Freeman above from a normal I-formation inside zone run to the field side B-Gap. The subtle cut inside and away from a reaching Luke Kuechly, No. 59 who is being blocked by the lead fullback is a clutch move from Freeman.

Once Freeman crosses the fullback’s block, he sees Russell Gage, No. 83 establish outside leverage on his blocking assignment, so Freeman bounces outside and cuts back inside of Julio Jones’ (No. 11) block for a touchdown.

Freeman shows very good vision and understanding of how to run behind an offensive line’s blocks.

This shotgun stretch zone play showcases excellent jump-cut ability, reactionary quickness, stop/start ability, and physicality all in one play.

Freeman has to avoid two defenders with two separate jump cuts to different directions, and then he needs to reaccelerate himself and finish the play falling forward with physicality. These are the 2019 plays that will encourage you about Freeman.

If Freeman makes plays like this on the regular, he may have some success with the Giants offensive line. This was supposed to be a weak side zone run in 12 personnel, but the defensive back blitzes the weak side and forces Freeman to get creative with his rushing path.

Freeman does a good job seeing the blitz and cutting to the backside away from the blitz, while still seeing his blocks develop and choosing his holes wisely. This is a small gain, but it could have been a negative play.

Final Thoughts

Devonta Freeman is a quality signing at a cheap price for the New York Giants. He’s not the athlete he once was, and his burst doesn’t resemble the 2016 Freeman, but his ability to get to his landmarks, read his blocks, use the correct amount of patience, and finish runs physically, while also providing assistance in the passing game is going to be a benefit to Daniel Jones and this Giants’ offense.