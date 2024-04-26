Former Giants Offensive Tackle Korey Cunningham Dead at Age 28
Tragedy struck the New York Giants extended family Thursday when former offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was found dead in his New Jersey home. He was just 28 years old.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants said in a statement. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”
Cunningham, 6-6 and 311 pounds, played college ball at Cincinnati. Born in Montevallo, Alabama, he entered the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as a seventh-round draft pick. He was traded to the New England Patriots a year later for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Cunningham played two seasons for the Patriots, who released him on August 31, 2021.
Following his release from the Patriots, Cunnigham joined the Giants for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He began his Giants tenure on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster on October 19, 2021.
Cunningham was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January 2023 and competed in training camp later that year. However, he was released on August 27, 2023, as part of the team's final roster cuts to reduce it to 53 men.
Overall, Cunningham appeared in 31 games (13 with the Giants) with six starts.
