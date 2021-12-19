Giants Flounder in 21-6 Loss to Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants offense continued its struggles to score touchdowns as quarterback Mike Glennon threw three interceptions and running back Saquon Barkley lost his first career fumble in an ugly 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The loss drops the Giants to 4-10, their fifth straight double-digit loss season and their seventh in the last eight years.

The Cowboys (10-4), who converted two Giants turnovers into 10 points, took another step closer to clinching the NFC East.

The Cowboys also benefitted from a failed Giants' fourth-down attempt when quarterback Mike Glennon couldn't convert on 4th-and-1 on his own 29-yard line. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott connected with tight end Dalton Schultz for the 1-yard score to make it a 21-6 game.

Jake Fromm finally made his NFL debut for the Giants, entering the game with 3:41 left in regulation. Fromm completed 6 of 12 for 82 yards, but like Glennon, he couldn't get the Giants into the end zone.

Running back Gary Brightwell (neck) is questionable to return.

Receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact injury inside the game's final two minutes when he took a step forward on a play. Shepard immediately grabbed the back of his lower left leg and had to be carted off. The NFL Network reported that Shepard suffered an Achilles injury and will have a test on Monday to determine if it is torn.

Giants Notables

Giants edge rushers Quincy Roche and Azeez Ojulari split a sack in the first half, making it the sixth straight game this season that a rookie has recorded at least a half-sack in the sixth straight game.

The Giants, who finished with three sacks in the game (two by edge Lorenzo Carter, have now recorded at least two sacks in the fourth-straight game against Dallas for the first time since 2013-14.

Saquon Barkley suffered his third career fumble and first lost ball with 49 seconds left in the first half.

Tight end Evan Engram finished with four receptions, which brings his career total to 40 and makes him the sixth tight end in NFL history with at least 40 receptions in each of their first five seasons.

Cornerback James Bradberry finished with two pass breakups and now has 12 games this season in which he has at least one PBU. That ties him with Terrell Thomas for the second-most games with a pass defensed by a Giants player in a season.

Ojulari recorded one quarterback hit, giving him 11 on the year and pushing him past Lorenzo Carter (10 in 2018) for the most quarterback hits in a season by a Giants rookie.

Up Next

The Giants will hit the road for two straight weeks, starting next week against the Eagles, whose game against Washington was moved to Tuesday night.

New York will close out its road game schedule the following week against the Bears in Chicago before returning home to host the Washington Football Team in the regular-season finale.

