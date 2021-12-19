Skip to main content
Abysmal Giants Flounder in 21-6 Loss to Cowboys
Publish date:

Abysmal Giants Flounder in 21-6 Loss to Cowboys

The abysmal Giants offense fails to score a touchdown on offense for the second time in their last three games.
Author:

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The abysmal Giants offense fails to score a touchdown on offense for the second time in their last three games.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants offense continued its struggles to score touchdowns as quarterback Mike Glennon threw three interceptions and running back Saquon Barkley lost his first career fumble in an ugly 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The loss drops the Giants to 4-10, their fifth straight double-digit loss season and their seventh in the last eight years.

The Cowboys (10-4), who converted two Giants turnovers into 10 points, took another step closer to clinching the NFC East. 

The Cowboys also benefitted from a failed Giants' fourth-down attempt when quarterback Mike Glennon couldn't convert on 4th-and-1 on his own 29-yard line. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott connected with tight end Dalton Schultz for the 1-yard score to make it a 21-6 game.

Jake Fromm finally made his NFL debut for the Giants, entering the game with 3:41 left in regulation. Fromm completed 6 of 12 for 82 yards, but like Glennon, he couldn't get the Giants into the end zone.  

Injury Update

Running back Gary Brightwell (neck) is questionable to return. 

Receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact injury inside the game's final two minutes when he took a step forward on a play. Shepard immediately grabbed the back of his lower left leg and had to be carted off. The NFL Network reported that Shepard suffered an Achilles injury  and will have a test on Monday to determine if it is torn.

