AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs - How to Watch and More

The Bengals are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the second straight season, but will have to again knock off the Chiefs to get there.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Last year, the Bengals walked into Arrowhead Stadium and mounted a comeback down 11 points to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

This time, the Bengals took care of the Bills in the Divisional round, 27-10. Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while only being sacked once, while Joe Mixon rushed for over 100 yards and added one touchdown. The Bengals defense was able to hold the Bills to just 64 rushing yards and locked down their top receiving options all day.

The Chiefs won a nail-biter against the Jaguars last week, 27-20. The Mahomes to Kelce connection was working all night. Mahomes threw two touchdowns, both going to his star tight end. Kelce caught 14 passes last week and totaled 98 yards with two scores.

The big play on defense came when rookie Jaylen Watson snagged a one-handed interception to seal the win for Kansas City. The big story out of that game was Patrick Mahomes suffering a high ankle sprain. Mahomes will play through the injury this week as the Chiefs are one win away from the Super Bowl again.

This is going to be a good one. Two of the top teams in the AFC battling it out for the second straight year, it’s shaping up to be another all-time great game.

Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (15-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 6:30pm ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Playoff History: Just like the NFC Championship game, this will only be the second time both teams will meet in the postseason. The first matchup came in last year’s AFC Championship game, with the Bengals winning 27-24 and punching their ticket to Super Bowl 46.

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Play-By-Play. Tony Romo, Analyst. Evan Washburn and Tracy Wolfson, Sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM National Channels: 228 and 966

Spread: Cincinnati Bengals +2.5 (-118) | Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Bengals (+105) | Chiefs (-125)

Total: 47.5 - Bengals Over (-118) | Chiefs Under (+100)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

TE Travis Kelce (KC): +640

WR Ja’Marr Chase (CIN): +660

RB Joe Mixon (CIN): +660

RB Jerick McKinnon (KC): +825

RB Isaiah Pacheco (KC): +875

Injuries

KC TE Travis Kelce (back): Questionable

KC WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis): Questionable

KC WR Justin Watson (illness): Questionable

CIN OG Alex Cappa (ankle): OUT

CIN OT Jonah Williams (knee): OUT

Referee: Ron Torbert