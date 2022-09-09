Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux Doubtful for Giants' Week 1 Game

The New York Giants listed three players on their week-ending injury report, all three of which will be game-day decisions, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

"We’ll just try to take it right up to game time as long as we can to see who’s going to be active and who’s not going to be active," Daboll said Friday. "So, that’ll be really the next 48 hours if you will – let it go as long as we can let it go."

Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are doubtful for Sunday. Both defenders have been limited in practice all week.

"Just need to see them be able to do the things they need to do without the pads on--the movement skills, the holding the edge," Daboll said when asked what he and the medical staff would be looking for regarding both edge rushers.

"If we have to work them out before the game, we’ll work them out before the game if that’s something we need to do. But we’re going to give them as long as they can to see if they are ready to go."

Thibodeaux suffered an MCL sprain during the second preseason game when he was cut low on a block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The initial prognosis was that he'd miss 3-4 weeks from the date of the injury.

Ojulari was placed on the non-football injury list before training camp began due to a hamstring injury during off-season training. He was taken off the list a few weeks ago but then strained his calf during the joint practice with the Jets.

"I’d say whatever we’ve asked them to do in the rehab process, they’ve been doing," Daboll said when asked what the two edge defenders have been able to do. "I don’t think there are any setbacks with that. Again, we’ll give them a couple of days here to figure that out."

Safety Dane Belton was officially listed as questionable. Belton fractured his collarbone early in training camp but did not require surgery. He was seen in a red, non-contact jersey this week, his status for Sunday being 50-50.

Daboll tried to downplay Belton's being in a red jersey.

"I don’t want the guy to take an unnecessary shot from anybody," he said. "So, it’s more of a precaution than anything else."

But does that mean Belton is going to be good to go for Sunday?

"We’ll see. We’ll see. I’m just keeping him in a red jersey for precaution," Daboll said.

Receiver Sterling Shepard, the fourth player on the injury report all week, did not receive a designation and is good to go for Sunday.

Shepard suffered an Achilles tear late last year but has made rapid progress in his recovery and ramp-up since being activated off PUP the final week of the preseason.

Daboll said he plans to bring some guys from the team's practice squad just in case an injured player isn't ready to go. Among those expected to make the trip to Nashville include outside linebacker Quincy Roche and safety Tony Jefferson.

The Giants have until Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline to elevate players from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.

