December 31, 2021
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears

SI/Fan Nation's Bear Digest Publisher Gene Chamberlain offers some additional insight about the Chicago Bears, who host the Giants in Week 17.
Author:

SI/Fan Nation's Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain gives us an insider's look into the Chicago Bears.

Visit Bear Digest for more information about the New York Giants' Week 17 opponent.

Q: With reports of Matt Nagy’s dismissal being imminent, how have the Bears been handling that chatter?

A: Nagy's dismissal has become expected for so long beforehand that you'd think the Bears would have quit on him long ago. They haven't. They haven't had a game where it looked like they packed it in, and it's to be expected because Nagy might not be the offensive genius they thought he was when they hired him, but he does know how to lead men.

On a side note, the assumption out there for so long about Nagy being fired is entirely the fault of Bears president Ted Phillips and board chairman George McCaskey for coming out and saying in public after last season that they needed to see "progress" and they needed a playoff win.

Q: What is the status of the quarterbacks, and which one do you think gets the nod Sunday against the Giants?

A: As of Wednesday night, it's looking like Andy Dalton. Both Dalton and Nick Foles practiced Wednesday while Fields is still nursing an ankle injury and only went through limited work.

I don't understand why they would give the start to Dalton when Foles did so well last week, but they go by their depth chart, and Dalton is No. 2. Now, maybe Dalton has a setback in healing from his groin strain. But right now, I'd say Dalton.

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Wide Receivers

The Giants had a strong group of receivers on paper, but they all shared one unfortunate thing in common that undermined their productivity.

Q: Speaking of Justin Fields, how has he looked, and where does he still have a lot of room to grow?

A: He has immense room to grow as a quarterback in an offense. Like any rookie, he doesn't pick things up fast enough and holds the ball too long. He needs more time reading defenses and knowing his own offense. He also needs more work with his receivers. The Bears hardly had him practicing with Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney in training camp as they worked at Dalton being the starter.

Then three weeks into the season, it's Fields. Some would be discouraged by his numbers, the 73.5 passer rating, and seven straight lost starts. However, if you go through and look at the "wow" plays he has made, some are incredible. His ability to pass on the run to his left on a dime looks like Patrick Mahomes. He's learning how and when to get out of the pocket. It's a process with a lot of work to do yet.

Q: The offensive line has had some injury issues this year, but have they settled them down, or is that unit still a concern?

A: The injuries have kept them from becoming a cohesive unit. They'll have a few games where they perform well, then someone is hurt, and things go sideways.

The two rookie tackles, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, probably shouldn't even be playing as Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi are both much better right now. Still, Peters has an ankle sprain, and Ifedi had been out half the season with an MCL sprain.

Their real problem isn't pass blocking but inconsistent run blocking, especially when they're trying to run-block out of the shotgun or in an RPO play.

Q: What do you see as the most compelling matchup between these two teams as specific to what will help decide the game’s outcome either way?

A: Two simple pass-rush matchups. Azeez Ojulari against either Ifedi or Borom, whichever the Bears start, and on the other side, Andrew Thomas blocking Robert Quinn.

Quinn deserves consideration for "Comeback Player of the Year" after two sacks and some minor injuries last year. With one sack, he breaks the Bears' singgle-season sack record of 17.5 set by Richard Dent.

Borom has been pretty good for a rookie as a pass blocker, but both he and Ifedi are not at their best against speed rushers.

