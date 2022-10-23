Giants Tight End Daniel Bellinger Taken to Local Hospital Following Eye Injury
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was transported to a local hospital in the Jacksonville area following a scary-looking eye injury suffered in the second quarter.
Bellinger was poked in the eye by Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon with 1:09 left in the first half. He appeared to be bleeding from his left eye and was taken off the field on a cart for further evaluation.
The Giants are not taking any chances with Bellinger's injury. He'll be evaluated further by medical professionals and treated accordingly. It's not yet known if he'll be allowed to travel back to New Jersey with the team after the game or if he'll be kept overnight for evaluation.
Giants Hold 13-11 Halftime Lead Over Jaguars
The Giants are trying to win their first-ever game at Jacksonville and improve to 6-1 on the season.
Bellinger is one of three Giants to lea the game with injuries in the first half. Offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal left the game with knee injuries.
