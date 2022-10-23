Skip to main content
Giants Tight End Daniel Bellinger Taken to Local Hospital Following Eye Injury

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Giants Tight End Daniel Bellinger Taken to Local Hospital Following Eye Injury

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will undergo further tests aftr being poked in the eye.

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was transported to a local hospital in the Jacksonville area following a scary-looking eye injury suffered in the second quarter.

Bellinger was poked in the eye by Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon with 1:09 left in the first half. He appeared to be bleeding from his left eye and was taken off the field on a cart for further evaluation. 

The Giants are not taking any chances with Bellinger's injury. He'll be evaluated further by medical professionals and treated accordingly. It's not yet known if he'll be allowed to travel back to New Jersey with the team after the game or if he'll be kept overnight for evaluation.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Giants Hold 13-11 Halftime Lead Over Jaguars

The Giants are trying to win their first-ever game at Jacksonville and improve to 6-1 on the season.

By Patricia Traina
Inactives
Play
Game Day

Giants Week 7 Roster Moves & Inactives: Run Heavy Defense On Tap

Who's in and who's out for the Giants' Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

By Patricia Traina
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
Game Day

Why New York Giants Will Beat the Jaguars, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

Can the Giants pull out another victory against a rather deceiving Jaguars team?

By Patricia Traina

Bellinger is one of three Giants to lea the game with injuries in the first half. Offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal left the game with knee injuries.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Giants Hold 13-11 Halftime Lead Over Jaguars

By Patricia Traina
Inactives
Game Day

Giants Week 7 Roster Moves & Inactives: Run Heavy Defense On Tap

By Patricia Traina
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Why New York Giants Will Beat the Jaguars, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

By Patricia Traina
NYG-JAX Game day
Game Day

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

By Andrew Parsaud
Landon Collins
Transactions

OLB Quincy Roche Signed to 53-man Roster, Landon Collins, Ryder Anderson Elevated

By The Giants Maven News Desk
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Transactions

Giants Place OLB Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve with Calf Strain

By The Giants Maven News Desk
NFC East helmets
News

NFC East Week 7 Preview

By Andrew Parsaud
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball during organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Rules" Edition

By Patricia Traina