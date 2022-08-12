Skip to main content

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Encouraged By Debut in New Offensive System

It wasn't a perfect outing for Daniel Jones and the Giants' first-team offense, but there were enough positives to build on for the coming weeks.

Although he only received a smattering of snaps, a lot of eyes were on quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been up and down as he works to master a new offensive system that's very different from any he's run previously at this level.

Besides Jones's decision-making process, which has been a big topic of discussion, people were no doubt curious to see how Jones might respond when taking off with the ball in his hands as a runner.

This was of particular interest because Jones, who has missed games in each season he's been in the league, hasn't always shown good judgment in knowing when to fight for the extra yard and when to call it a day.

On his lone run Thursday night, Jones took off on a six-yard run and showed good judgment in giving himself up to take the yardage that was there to be taken, even if, in the process, he took a hit.

“It felt good to get out there, and it was just like it used to be. That’s football, right?" Jones said after the game.

Jones, who also absorbed a sack and a few hits in his 19 snaps, went 6 of 10 for 69 yards.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) celebrates with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Takeaways from New York Giants' 23-21 Win Over New England Patriots

There was some good and some bad in the New York Giants preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Game Day

Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams to Miss Giants Preseason Opener

The Giants left injured players in New Jersey to continue their rehab/treatment.

By Patricia Traina16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Giants-Patriots PS Game 01-2022
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at New England Patriots: Preseason Game Info, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants' preseason opener.

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
21 hours ago

The quarterback missed six games last season with the most serious injury in his NFL career to date, a sprained neck. Although he was cleared for full contact months ago, it would have only been natural for the fourth-year quarterback to have that in the back of his mind in his first NFL action in nine months.

"I didn’t think a whole lot about the neck or anything like that," Jones confessed. "I felt good, and it was just football.”

Just as importantly, Jones was encouraged by how the offense ran under his direction.

“I thought it was good, and I thought it was clean. We moved the ball and converted some third downs. The second drive, we got in a tough situation with third and long, but I thought it was clean just from an operational standpoint," he said.

It's a good start, but more work is needed as the starting offense only managed three points in its two drives despite having a golden opportunity on the first drive to score a touchdown.

"There were certainly some plays we can look at and do better and clean up, but overall I thought it was good,” Jones said.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) celebrates with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Takeaways from New York Giants' 23-21 Win Over New England Patriots

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Game Day

Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams to Miss Giants Preseason Opener

By Patricia Traina16 hours ago
Giants-Patriots PS Game 01-2022
Game Day

New York Giants at New England Patriots: Preseason Game Info, Notes, and More

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Five Players on Notice Entering New York Giants Preseason Games

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Giants-Patriots PS Game 01-2022
Game Day

Seven Things to Watch in New York Giants' Preseason Opener vs. Patriots

By Andrew Parsaud and Patricia TrainaAug 11, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shakes hands with cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) after an interception during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Game Day

Brian Daboll Focused on Future, Not Past in Upcoming Game vs. Patriots

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 10, 2022 1:46 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Darnay Holmes (30) practices a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Why Darnay Holmes Loves the New Giants Defensive System

By Olivier DumontAug 10, 2022 10:13 AM EDT
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale walks on the field with the defense during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Why Wink Martindale is Excited About Giants' Defense

By Gene ClemonsAug 10, 2022 8:00 AM EDT