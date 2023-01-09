Davis Webb Delivers Heroic Effort in First NFL Start

The Giants didn't win Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles, but quarterback Davis Webb made sure he and the offense didn't lie down either.

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb has waited since being selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 draft for his moment in the sun.

But as is known by now, his NFL career took some twists and turns before finally coming full circle and bringing him back to where it all started.

So how fitting was it that on Sunday against the Eagles, his years of patience and loyalty to both the Giants organization and to head coach Brian Daboll, who was his offensive coordinator in Buffalo, Webb finally got his chance to set foot on an NFL field during a regular season game as a starter rather than in a mop-up role?

“Very exciting. I want to thank all of the o-linemen and [Giants WR] Marcus [Johnson], [Giants WR Kenny Golladay], [Giants TE Lawrence] Cager, [Giants RB] Gary [Brightwell], [Giants RB] Matt [Breida]," a humbled Webb said after the game.

"It was a lot of fun playing with those guys. [Giants WR] Darius [Slayton] came in a couple of plays. I appreciate that."

Webb and the Giants didn't win the game, falling short 22-16 at Lincoln Financial Field, where they haven't won since 2013. And Webb's final numbers--23 of 40 for 168 yards and one passing touchdown plus six carries for 41 yards and a rushing touchdown--aren't exactly NFC Offensive Player of the Week quality.

But once he and the Giants offense--a unit that consisted of mostly backups who probably never thought they see this big of a role in a regular season game unless there were injuries at their respective positions--settled down, they went to work, outscoring the Eagles 16-6 in the second half of the game after being shut out int he first.

"We battled, and [the Eagles] are a really good team. They’re the number one seed in the NFC," Webb said. "We took them four quarters. I wish myself, first, and the offense, second, got off to a better start. But that second half was really fun, and that’s something I’ll never forget.”

In the coming weeks, Webb's performance will probably be a footnote in what's been a surprising Giants season. For a brief moment on his 14-yard touchdown run, he looked very much Daniel Jones-like when he lowered his shoulder and took on a collision with Eagles defender Reed Blankenship, trucking the unsuspecting defender on his way to the end zone.

“Spot on. I slid on the first draw, and they kind of collapsed on me pretty quickly. We called something similar, I think it was 3rd-and-8, or something like that," Webb said. "There were some predetermined decisions there. You’ve got to get in or get it close. So, I was just anticipating and executing when it was that opportunity.”

Webb also had a 25-yard touchdown pass to none other than receiver Kenny Golladay, the receiver's first touchdown reception as a Giant in two years, and a play that Webb promised Golladay would happen if the opportunity presented itself.

“I told him on Tuesday or Wednesday, I said, ‘I promise, if it’s one-on-one, you’re going to get a shot. And you’re going to catch it. And you’re going to do it.’ He did it over a former teammate in Detroit (cornerback Darius Slay)," Webb said.

"It was a great opportunity for him, and he executed it. He played hard.”

Come next weekend, when the Wild Card round begins, Webb will likely be right back on the bench in support of Jones and the rest of the teammates who this week were held out of the game to heal some of their bumps and bruises.

That's just fine with a man who has been the consummate professional and support system to his coaches and teammates and who couldn't stop gushing his appreciation for the chance he was given.

“Very thankful for that opportunity to [Giants GM] Joe Schoen and [Giants head coach Brian Daboll]. I thank [Giants QB] Tyrod [Taylor] and [Giants QB] Daniel [Jones]--I’m thankful for them, too," Webb said.

"They supported me all week. They helped a lot on the sideline with [Giants quarterbacks coach] Shea [Tierney] and [Giants offensive coordinator] Mike [Kafka]."

Join the Giants Country Community