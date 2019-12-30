GiantsMaven
Eagles 34, Giants 17: By the Numbers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Esposito

The New York Giants (4-12) wrapped up the season the disappointing fashion fans have become accustomed to, suffering a 34-17 blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. And to add insult to injury, Philly actually clinched the NFC East thanks to their beatdown in the Big Apple.

While frustrating, New York’s lopsided loss is an oddly fitting end for what will be widely regarded as a disappointing season in New York — to put it lightly. However, there’s plenty to be optimistic about going forward, such as quarterback Daniel Jones’ bright future and the continuing development of New York’s young core.

Even so, the front office will have plenty of decisions to make in the upcoming days, lending an air of uncertainty around the organization’s future. However, before we look towards the offseason and what the Giants may have planned for 2020, let’s take one last look back at Week 17 — this time, by the numbers.

0.5

It’s not much, but it’s been a long time coming for Leonard Williams. With a little help from David Mayo, the 25-year-old lineman notched his first quarterback takedown of the year. Williams’ 0.5 sacks for the year also marks a new career single-season low.

3

The Giants allowed three rushing touchdowns to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, tying their season-high for most rushing touchdowns allowed in a single contest. 

On the season as a whole, New York has allowed opponents to score at least three rushing touchdowns in four games this year, which ties the 1965 and 1973 Giants teams for the third-most such games allowed in a single season in franchise history.

7

Dating back to Week 16 of the 2016 season, the Giants have now lost seven straight games — and 11 of their last 12 — to Philadelphia. 

New York’s seven consecutive losses to the Eagles now stand alone as the second-longest losing streak against them in franchise history.

9

Daniel Jones’ fourth-quarter interception against the Eagles was the ninth pick he tossed in a home game this year (six games). The rookie signal-callers nine home-game interceptions is tied for the fifth-highest total in the league, with Jameis Winston (24), Philip Rivers (12), Baker Mayfield (11) and Kyle Allen (10) having thrown more.

10

He may not have added to his tally against the Eagles, but Markus Golden finished the 2019 season with 10 sacks, becoming the first player to record a double-digit sack season since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014 (12.5). 

Golden’s 10 sacks on the year are also the highest total recorded by a Giants linebacker since Lawrence Taylor tallied 10.5 quarterback takedowns in the NFL 1990 season.

12

Daniel Jones recorded his 12th-straight game with a touchdown pass in Week 17, finishing the season with the second-longest rookie-season touchdown streak by a quarterback in NFL history.

18

Including his “double fumble” — for lack of a better term — in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Daniel Jones finished the 2019 season with 18 total fumbles (three recovered). 

As one would expect, the Duke product’s ball security issues will put him on the wrong side of NFL history, as only Kerry Collins (23), Daunte Culpepper (23), Tony Banks (21) and David Carr (21) have been responsible for more fumbles in a single season.

400

The Eagles tallied 400 yards of total offense against New York on Sunday afternoon, which is the seventh such game Big Blue has had this season. Only the 2015 Giants allowed more 400 total-yard games (10) in a single season than the 2019 team.

740

After his 50-yard day against the Eagles, Darius Slayton finished the season with a team-high 740 yards receiving, becoming just the eighth player in franchise history to lead the team in receiving in their rookie year. 

Slayton’s 740-yard year is also the fifth-best rookie season for a pass-catcher in franchise history, as only Odell Beckham Jr. (1,305), Jeremy Shockey (894), Bobby Johnson (795) and Hakeem Nicks (790) have tallied more yards through the air in their rookies seasons.

1,003

After his 92-yard performance against Philly, Saquon Barkley finished the 2019 season with 1,003 yards rushing to his name, becoming the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the first two years of their professional career. 

