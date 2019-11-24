Giants
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Bears| Week 12

Patricia Traina

Okay, this has to be the weekend the Giants snap their six-game losing streak, right?

Right? Right? Tap! Tap (Is this thing on?)

Seriously, if the Giants are going to get out of their funk, this would be the week to do so. The Giants, even at their worst, have defeated the Bears in 11 out of their last 12 meetings, and are coming off a bye.

So what say you Giants fans? Will the Bears be the ones who cure what ails the Giants or will it be the other way around?  Join us for NYGvsCHI here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation by going to the top of the site, and in the upper right-hand corner of the page, click the FOLLOWING button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations, and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time.

Comments (42)
No. 1-42
EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

I know the Jones fumble led to a Bears TD. But the missed FGs really hurt.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Well, 7 losses in a row. The Packers next week. Yikes!

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Oh well. Good effort by Jones. But, too much to ask against a good Bears D.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Good block by Saquon on that pass play.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Good route running by Slayton there

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Oh boy. Good coaching by Nagy there.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Big play by Golden there!

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Well, maybe I spoke too soon. I will be happy to be wrong.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Since it was 4th down.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Smart to just throw it up there.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Wow! What a catch!

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

That's better.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Should have thrown that out of bounds.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Big run by Saquon and smart to get out of bounds.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Finally, play action. Too bad Slayton dropped it and another penalty.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Oh those missed FGs.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Bad zone coverage on that play.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Going for it is a good call here even if they don't get it.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

I think where OBJ is missed the most is the running game. Teams are keying on Saquon more as expected.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Horrible pass by Trubisky. But very happy to see Love get his first career INT.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Good couple of plays by Jackrabbit to end the quarter.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Here we go again. This week will not be pleasant. Honestly, I don't know if the Giants will win another game this year. Even against Miami or Washington.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Khalil Mack.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Oh boy. Another Jones fumble.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Although Ballantine is having a rough game, he needs the reps.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Letting up a FG not too bad there.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Needed that punt.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

The defense continues to have trouble with defending the TE and crossing routes. Also, the middle of the field as demonstrated by that TD. SMH. 😠

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

The punt coverage continues to be solid. Scary to see Peppers returning punts, but he had a good return

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Lawrence, Williams, and Tomlinson seem to be really active on the DL. Tomlinson especially. He is really stepping up.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Next, why the lack of RPOs and play action?. One play action got them the only TD.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

  1. It's nice to see Beal and Love get on the field. I am curious to see your opinions of how they are doing. It would have been nice for Love to get that INT with all that he is going through.
EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

  1. Last week, I suggested the Bears should give Carli Lloyd a chance. Maybe the Giants should think about that too. Rosas is so lost right now.
EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

  1. We can see why these teams have poor records. Sloppy play, penalties, and mental mistakes. For those watching on TV, this must be tough to watch.
EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Shortly, I will have first have observations. I have been listening on radio, but have some thoughts about the first half.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Nice! I believe that is Ogletree's first INT this year.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Got lucky there. Still can't cover the TE

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Here come the unforced penalties. Golden seems to be offsides at least once a game.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Oh boy. So much for the bye week helping the offense.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Ok. At least the Giants have the ball back. Defense held so far. Let's not fall behind 14-0 again.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Not a good start again. Oh boy.

EMPIREPRMAN
EMPIREPRMAN

Readers

Getting close to game time. Looking forward to the conversation as usual.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shurmur is Not Frustrated with Giants Kicking Game

Patricia Traina
0

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas hasn't had many opportunities to kick field goals or PATs for that matter this year, so when he misses a kick as he did twice this week, the miscue is magnified tenfold.

Bears 19, Giants 14 | What Went Right and What Went Wrong

Pat Ragazzo
0

Much like the way their season has gone, not a whole lot went right for the Giants in their 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Giants Fall to Bears 19-14

Patricia Traina
0

The Giants have now lost seven in a row with seemingly no hope in sight of turning this around as they continue to stumble and bumble.

Report | Giants Have Interest Jason Garrett if He Becomes Available and If They Fire Pat Shurmur

Patricia Traina
0

Amidst the frustration with the Giants 2019 season now comes speculation that the team might be looking to reunite with one-time backup quarterback turned head coach Jason Garrett if they move on from Pat Shurmur after this year and if Garrett is let go by the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football Week 12 | Giants at Bears

Mike Esposito
0

A look at which Giants to start and which ones to sit in their Week 12 game against Chicago.

Reflections on the Coaching Staff Decisions and Nine Other Thoughts Ahead of the Giants Week 12 Game at Chicago

Patricia Traina
1 0

A collection of thoughts before the Giants resume their 2019 season this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

BY THE NUMBERS | What You Need to Know About The Giants Week 12 Matchup at Chicago

Mike Esposito
0

Let's look at some numbers from the Chicago Bears' 2019 season since they're next up on the Giants schedule.

Film Review | Dissecting Daniel Jones' Ball Security Issue

Bobby Skinner
1 0

What's going on with Daniel Jones' ball security issues? Let's find out.

INJURY REPORT | Sterling Shepard Cleared to Play Sunday

Patricia Traina
0

Shepard will return to action despite suffering two concussions within four weeks of each other.

Giants at Bears | Week 12 Preview

Bob Folger
0

Can the Giants get back on track against a struggling Bears offense?