GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Eagles - MNF | Week 14

Eli Manning makes his final return engagement as the quarterback of the Giants, as he temporarily takes over for the injured Daniel Jones in what's been another lost season.

It's probably asking a lot of Manning to turn this franchise around at this juncture and given all the problems on this team that aren't Manning's fault, but never one to back away from a challenge, Manning will try to put his experience to good use against an Eagles defense that's had some issues this year.

One potential piece of good news is that Manning might have a full selection of offensive skill players as tight end Evan Engram, receivers Golden Tate, and Sterling Shepard, and running back Saquon Barkley are all expected to be on the field for the first time as a group this year.

But even if they are, the defense is still very much a mess, particularly in the secondary. And unfortunately for the Giants, they have been known this year to fix what ails opposing teams that have struggled coming into their meeting against New York.

Will that be the case this week for an Eagles team that is coming off a bad loss to the Miami Dolphins?

