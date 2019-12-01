GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Packers | Week 13

The New York Giants will try to snap what's now a seven-game losing streak to the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

The Packers, who are coming off a humiliating 37-8 loss to the 49ers last week, remain in the thick of the NFC North hunt while the Giants, 2-9, are in the thick of the race for Ohio State game-changer Chase Young.

If the Giants are to have a chance, they might have to do it on the legs of running back Saquon Barkley. The Packers have allowed opponents an average of 125.5 yards on the ground, the 26th highest average in the NFL.

