Giants CB Adoree Jackson Reportedly Suffers a Sprained Knee
Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, one of several core players the New York Giants can ill afford to be without as they buckle up for a key stretch against the NFC East, has reportedly suffered a sprained MCL to his knee and could miss 3-5 weeks according to a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Jackson was injured during a punt return in the second quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and to the team's blue medical tent before heading back to the locker room for further observation.
Jackson came into this game second on the team in pass breakups (seven) behind team leader Fabian Moreau, who also made an early exit from the game due to a rib injury.
Jackson, the team's top cornerback, was replaced on defense by rookie Cor'Dale Flott. Meanwhile, Richie James, whom Jackson replaced as the punt returner, took back those duties.
The New York Giants could be without some key players when they face the Dallas Cowboys in four days.
Nothing went right for the Giants on Sunday as they fell to 7-3 on the season after losing to the Detroit Lions.
Mistakes galore litter Giants' first half effort against the Lions.
The Giants, who also lost starting right tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) in the game, play the Dallas Cowboys in four days.
