Giants - Dolphins | By the Numbers

It finally happened. After 10 long frustrating weeks, the New York Giants (3-11) finally got a win, snapping their franchise-record nine-game losing streak with a 36-20 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins (3-11) on Sunday afternoon.

There were some tenuous moments throughout the afternoon, but a vintage performance from Eli Manning - both the good and the bad- as well as a dominant day by Saquon Barkley ultimately led Big Blue to the much-needed win they’ve been so desperately searching for over since Week 5.

The Giants will try and win back-to-back games for the second time this season when they take to the road for a showdown with the Washington Redskins in Week 16. However, before we look ahead, let’s take one last look back at Week 15; this time, by the numbers.

1

Vince Biegel’s interception in the second quarter of Sunday’s game was Eli Manning’s first-ever pick against the Miami Dolphins. Until that interception, the Dolphins were the only team in the league that Manning hadn’t thrown an interception against (four games played).

4

Aldrick Rosas missed his fourth point-after attempt of the season after Big Blue’s fifth touchdown on the afternoon, setting a new single-season career-high in the process.

8

Darius Slayton joined some special company after catching his eighth touchdown of the season on Sunday, becoming the first wideout, who was drafted in the fifth round or later, to tally at least eight receiving scores in their rookie season since Marques Colston accomplished the feat in 2006.

23

Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the 23rd game of Eli Manning’s career in which he’s thrown three or more interceptions. In those 23 games, Manning now sports a 5-18 overall record.

24

Saquon Barkley set a new single-season high in rushing attempts against the Dolphins, toting the rock 24 times on the afternoon.

36

New York scored a season-high 36 points against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, marking just the second time this season that Big Blue has eclipsed 30 points in a single contest (tied for the third-fewest 30-point games in the NFL).

40

The Giants went 40-straight games without recording a safety until Sam Beal dragged Dolphins running back Patrick Laird down in the end zone on Sunday afternoon. The last time New York’s defense recorded a safety was in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2017 season.

61.5

New York may have won in dominant fashion, but the Dolphins had a fair number of chances to keep the game close. 61.5 percent (8-of-13) of Miami’s offensive drives ended in New York territory on Sunday afternoon.

107

Sunday’s win over the Dolphins was the 107th game of Eli Manning’s in which he threw at least two touchdown passes, tying Ben Roethlisberger for the eighth-most such games in NFL history.

117

Manning recorded his 117th career win in Week 15, tying him with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the 11th-most wins by a quarterback in NFL history.