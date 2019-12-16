GiantsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Film
Transactions

Giants - Dolphins | By the Numbers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Esposito

It finally happened. After 10 long frustrating weeks, the New York Giants (3-11) finally got a win, snapping their franchise-record nine-game losing streak with a 36-20 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins (3-11) on Sunday afternoon.

There were some tenuous moments throughout the afternoon, but a vintage performance from Eli Manning - both the good and the bad- as well as a dominant day by Saquon Barkley ultimately led Big Blue to the much-needed win they’ve been so desperately searching for over since Week 5.

The Giants will try and win back-to-back games for the second time this season when they take to the road for a showdown with the Washington Redskins in Week 16. However, before we look ahead, let’s take one last look back at Week 15; this time, by the numbers.

1

Vince Biegel’s interception in the second quarter of Sunday’s game was Eli Manning’s first-ever pick against the Miami Dolphins. Until that interception, the Dolphins were the only team in the league that Manning hadn’t thrown an interception against (four games played).

4

Aldrick Rosas missed his fourth point-after attempt of the season after Big Blue’s fifth touchdown on the afternoon, setting a new single-season career-high in the process.

8

Darius Slayton joined some special company after catching his eighth touchdown of the season on Sunday, becoming the first wideout, who was drafted in the fifth round or later, to tally at least eight receiving scores in their rookie season since Marques Colston accomplished the feat in 2006.

23

Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the 23rd game of Eli Manning’s career in which he’s thrown three or more interceptions. In those 23 games, Manning now sports a 5-18 overall record.

24

Saquon Barkley set a new single-season high in rushing attempts against the Dolphins, toting the rock 24 times on the afternoon.

36

New York scored a season-high 36 points against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, marking just the second time this season that Big Blue has eclipsed 30 points in a single contest (tied for the third-fewest 30-point games in the NFL).

40

The Giants went 40-straight games without recording a safety until Sam Beal dragged Dolphins running back Patrick Laird down in the end zone on Sunday afternoon. The last time New York’s defense recorded a safety was in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2017 season.

61.5

New York may have won in dominant fashion, but the Dolphins had a fair number of chances to keep the game close. 61.5 percent (8-of-13) of Miami’s offensive drives ended in New York territory on Sunday afternoon.

107

Sunday’s win over the Dolphins was the 107th game of Eli Manning’s in which he threw at least two touchdown passes, tying Ben Roethlisberger for the eighth-most such games in NFL history.

117

Manning recorded his 117th career win in Week 15, tying him with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the 11th-most wins by a quarterback in NFL history. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 15: Giants vs. Dolphins Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Stats and data to help you plan your fantasy football lineups.

Eli Manning: This Win is One I'll Remember

Patricia Traina

The outcome won't change the fact that the Giants 2019 season is a disappointment, but for quarterback Eli Manning, the win might nowt matter much in a season long lost, but for Eli Manning and the scores of Giants fans who gathered to see him for perhaps one final time.

Giants Send Janoris Jenkins Packing

Patricia Traina

Janoris Jenkins' ill-worded tweet and lack of sincere remorse factors in the New York Giants' decision to move on from its veteran cornerback.

Giants Top Miami 36-20 to Snap Nine-game Losing Streak

Patricia Traina

If this was indeed Eli Manning's final start as a Giant, he'll end his Big Blue career with a .500 record (117-117) after engineering the Giants first win since Week 3.

Growing Signs of Player Frustration and Nine Other Thoughts Ahead of the Giants' Week 15 Game

Patricia Traina

Are the players starting to show frustration? Plus mre on Janoris Jenkins, Pat Shurmur and other topics.

Giants Gameday Week 15 | Giants Maven Team Predictions

Patricia Traina

Is this the week the Giants finally get a win? Let's see how the Giant sMaven writing team feels about it.

Giants Injury Update: Manning Will Get Another Starting Assignment

Patricia Traina

The Giants are taking it one week at a time at quarterback, but for this weekend, they've decided that rookie Daniel Jones isn't ready to return from a high ankle sprain.

Five Things to Know About the Miami Dolphins

Mike Esposito

Can the Giants finally snap their losing streak this weekend against a Dolphins team that has struggle as well? Here's a look at five reasons why they just might.

If Saquon Barkley Wants to Get the Giants Back on Track, He's Going to Need Help

Patricia Traina

Saquon Barkley admitted that injuries might have affected the mental aspect of his game, but the fact remains that the Giants still have no good excuse not to include their best player in the mix, especially when the score is tied or the Giant are down by one score.

Giants - Dolphins Preview: Can We Just Fast Forward to the End?

Bob Folger

There are just three games remaining in a Giants season that has completely dissolved into a hot mess for the Giants. Changes are coming, though not soon enough, and before those changes can come, there are still games to be played starting with this weekend's contest against the Miami Dolphins, a team that like the Giants is a division cellar dweller.