Giants Drop Fifth Straight in Embarrassing 29-3 Loss to Bears

The Giants are making progress.

Yeah, and unicorns still exist.

That's all that needs to be said about the New York Giants, who every time you think they've sunk as low as they can go, sink even lower.

This week, the Giants, who couldn't throw the ball at all, dropped a 29-3 decision to the Chicago Bears with a performance that included four turnovers, including two right out of the game that spotted the Bears a 14-0 lead within the game's first 40 seconds.

The Giants finished with minus ten net yards passing. Yes, you read that right, minus ten net yards passing as quarterback Mike Glennon went four of 11 for 24 yards with two interceptions for a 5.3 quarterback rating.

The minus 10 yards net passing is the lowest by any team since the 1998 Chargers, when, according to ESPN Stats and Info, quarterback Ryan Leaf finished 1 of 14 for four yards and lost 23 yards on a sack

The Giants, who dropped to 4-11 on the year, are assured of finishing with fewer wins than last year (six). They have also tied their longest consecutive game losing streak under head coach Joe Judge (five), and they have failed to score a touchdown in three of those five losses.

The lone bright spot, if you want to call it such, as that running back Saquon Barkley, who a little more than a year ago tore his ACL on Soldier Field's grass turf, posted his first 100-yard rushing performance since returning this year, running for 102 of the Giants 161 rushing yards on 21 carries with a long of 10 yards.

The showing moved Barkley into a tie with Ahmad Bradshaw (12) for the fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in Giants history.

The loss wasn't all on the turnovers, though. Kickoff returner Pharoh Cooper inexplicably misjudged a Bears kickoff that died at the Giants' 3-yard line, pinning the offense deep in its own territory.

Two plays later, the Bears, knowing that the Giants couldn't pass the ball and constantly stacking the box, tackled Devontae Booker in the end zone despite having two extra offensive linemen on the field run block, the safety making it a 19-3 score.

Game notes

Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who was called for defensive pass interference in the third quarter on a 2nd-and-8 pass by Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, helped set up a 2-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery. Bradberry finished with two pass breakups, moving him past Corey Webster (13 in 2008) for the most games with a pass defensed by a Giants player in a season.

Injuries

The Giants are not believed to have had any injuries coming off this weekend's game.

Next Week

The Giants' miserable 2021 season ends as they'll host the Washington Football Team.

