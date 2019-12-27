Giants - Eagles Preview: A Lot Has Changed in Three Weeks

Three weeks ago the Giants took a 17-3 lead into halftime in Philadelphia. Somehow they failed to score another point and lost the game.

Three weeks ago, quarterback Daniel Jones was on the sideline watching Eli Manning orchestrate that economical first half, then come up empty the rest of the way.

So what has changed since?

Besides Jones getting his first start against the Eagles, the Giants are on a two-game winning streak 9yes, against lesser competition, but a win is a win). The Eagles, meanwhile, need a win to sew up the NFC East title.

What hasn't changed is that the Eagles defense that Jones will be facing is pretty much the same group that Manning faced.

How will Jones and the coaches change their approach, if any? Will they come out throwing like Manning did, which is what we would do?

Can Jones and his coaches adjust to the Eagles’ adjustments, and put together four solid quarters?

A few things have changed from three weeks ago. For one, Jones will have a resurgent Saquon Barkley at his disposal (Manning did not). Barkley is coming off his most productive game as a pro and seems to have regained his game-breaking form.

With one left game in his season, we suspect that Barkley will be looking to go out with a bang and will be super-motivated to finish the season with a win.

Besides having Barkley foaming at the mouth, Jones will also have the confidence that comes with producing a five-TD, zero-turnover, 40-point masterpiece of his own-- confidence that can shatter faster than a mosquito bite if he gets smacked in the mouth a couple of times by a good pass rush.

Thus, the offensive line must give Barkley some space to make plays on the ground to slow down the Eagles and give Jones time to throw.

Though Jones is important to this game’s outcome, make no mistake, getting Barkley “off” is the key to this game, as his three touchdown throws to secondary targets Cody Latimer and Kaden Smith last week came after Barkley had scored twice and was running wild.

If the Giants can get Barkley inside the Eagles’ heads, the Eagles will be in trouble. The Eagles have some horses up front, but do they have enough to contain Barkley for four quarters?

The Eagles’ wild card is their team weakness: their defensive secondary. That’s where Manning attacked early and often with two early scores to speedy receiver Darius Slayton.

Alas, Jones will only have a limited Slayton (if at all) at his disposal this week. Slayton suffered a knee injury last week which really hindered his speed game.

And so, the chess pieces change as they do from week to week. Slayton is slowed, while Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will likely be limited by a rib injury.

Another key is coaching. Can the Giants’ coaches put together four good quarters, which they and their quarterback did not do a few weeks back?

The Eagles made second-half adjustments and the Giants did not. That win was as much about coaching as it was about playing.

Bottom line: The Giants need to score points to keep up with the points that their own coverage problems will undoubtedly give up to quarterback Carson Wentz, who is playing well.

If we were the Eagles on defense, we would attack the line of scrimmage early and often, overwhelm Barkley with numbers, and dare Jones to read and react to those numbers. He’s still a rookie and susceptible to the blitz.

On offense, the Eagles need to throw the ball as often as they can. It’s the easiest way to control the football and the game against these Giants. Their third-down defense is a joke.

The Giants on offense need to attack that Eagles secondary without mercy and then release Barkley on them.

Wentz tends to hold the ball and has as many ball security issues as Jones. The Giants defense's best bet is to force some turnovers.

As for the Big Picture, it remains to be seen if this week is head coach Pat Shurmur’s last game with the Giants. He has come up short in various ways throughout his second losing season with the team.

What may save Shurmur is a heroic win knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs, and good play from the roster’s youth keying that win.

It’s a longshot, but as we’ve learned often in sports, that’s why they play the games.

Giants’ ownership is always reluctant to make a change unless they have no choice. A Shurmur win would give them that choice.

Last week the fans were rooting for a “draft pick” loss. This week they’re rooting for a “head coach” loss.

The fans want change. The problem is that they don’t have a vote in the matter. They can make their voices known, but ultimately, they are at the mercy of others who have the power that they do not.

It’s a frustrating thing to live with, and yet, the fans keep on caring no matter what. It may be more habit than anything, but give them a win and they’ll start to celebrate together like long-lost siblings.

To paraphrase an old saying, win and the world wins with you, lose and you lose alone.