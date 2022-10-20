New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Offense

The good times continue to roll over in East Rutherford as the New York Football Giants keep winning under head coach Brian Daboll.

One week after their miraculous come-from-behind effort in London to shock the Green Bay Packers, the Giants were again faced with a daring deficit at home against the Baltimore Ravens. With the defense's help of a few forced turnovers, New York found a way to rise up and defeat the Ravens, 24-20, to extend their hot start to 5-1.

Through the six-week mark of the 2022 season, the Giants have achieved three victories after trailing by at least 10 points in a game. That feat ties the franchise record for their most in a single season and marks the fourth season in which they’ve met it, the most recent coming in 2016.

As the story of this incredible campaign flips to its seventh chapter, the Giants are set to kickoff a two-game road trip leading into their bye week, the first of which is a visit to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the Jaguars (2-4).

Holding a much briefer history between themselves, the Giants and Jaguars will cross paths for the eighth time dating back to their inaugural matchup in 1997. Since then, the two sides have split the last six meetings, with the Jaguars clinging onto a 4-3 advantage in the series after their win at MetLife Stadium in the 2018 season opener.

A key storyline ahead of this weekend’s matchup is the inflection between the two head coaches. While the Giants and Jaguars are both in their first season with their current staff, the latter team is trying to discover newfound success with Doug Pederson, a Super Bowl-winning coach who’s proven that he can establish a winning culture from his Philadelphia days.

There’s also the battle between Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence, two young quarterbacks looking to prove their future worth to their respective franchises. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 out of Clemson, struggled to retain his collegiate success during a distracting rookie season where he lacked enough talent to throw the football to.

Playing in all 17 games last year, Lawrence mustered up a 59.6 percent completion rating, resulting in 3,641 passing yards (6.0 average) and 12 touchdowns. However, those numbers were only bleaked by the 17 interceptions and 32 sacks he succumbed to, leading to the quarterback finishing the season with a 71.9 overall rating.

With Pederson as head coach, the Jaguars hope he and Lawrence can replicate the same quarterback development success story seen with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia and lead the franchise back to the postseason contention for the first time since 2017. The first step in that mission was to surround him with stronger talent, and Jacksonville certainly met that requirement in the offseason.

In the backfield, the Jaguars mainly feature a combination of running backs James Robinson and Travis Etienne Jr. Robinson, a former undrafted free agent, has formed into the team’s top rusher and a dual-threat player, pushing 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while tallying 612 and four through the air.

Behind him, Etienne Jr. followed Lawrence from Clemson in 2021, but he missed the year with a Lisfranc injury in his foot and is only getting his first taste of professional ball carrying.

Free agency was critical in restructuring Jacksonville’s wide receiver core. Headlining their additions was Christian Kirk, the former 2018 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals who brought over a nearly 3,000-yard receiving resume and a wealth of playmaking abilities.

The Jaguars also signed former Buffalo prospect Zay Jones and former Giants tight end Evan Engram, both of whom are searching for a fresh start in Jacksonville after falling out of favor with their recent franchises.

The Jaguars finished 2021 with a 3-14 record while showcasing one of the worst offenses in the league, especially in the scoring department. They finished dead last in total points (253) and passing touchdowns (12) and were just as abysmal in moving and protecting the football, ranking 27th in total yards (5,191) and 29th in total turnovers (29). Scoring in the red zone stood at 51.3% conversion percentage, another dismal 28th ranking in the NFL.

One year later, things have appeared to improve on many fronts. The Jaguars currently rank 15th in total points (138), 11th in total yards (2,147), and 22nd in turnovers (9). Where the team stands out is the running game, as they are in the top 10 in the league for rushing attempts (8th), yards (9th), and average yards per rush (10th) while being 11h in rushing touchdowns.

Consecutive weeks with an opponent that favors running the football will place the onus on the Giants’ rush defense to clog the gaps and push back the operation if another victory is on the horizon for New York.

Let’s look deeper at the critical playmakers on the Jacksonville Jaguars offense and what the Giants defense must watch for as they take the field Sunday.

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback

Throughout his collegiate career at Clemson, which featured over 10,000 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, numerous ACC accolades, and a national championship in 2018, quarterback Trevor Lawrence felt like the next transformational player to give an NFL team their true franchise quarterback of the future.

When he was drafted No. 1 by the Jaguars in the 2021 draft, the 23-year-old did show some of that forecasted promise, finishing second in rookie passing yards behind Mac Jones with 3,641 yards. However, an ineffective offense and lack of playmakers quickly caught up to him, leading to a league-high 17 interceptions, the lowest average yards per attempt (6.0 yards), and a 3-14 rookie record.

The Jaguars knew the circumstances needed to change, given the draft capital they invested into Lawrence. Thus, they ditched former head coach Urban Meyer and replaced him with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. Add a few new toys to the offense, and the changes have already made a big difference.

In the first six games of the 2022 season, Lawrence has completed 133 passes for 1,397 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. For comparison purposes, the yardage is a tad below what he reached in the same span in 2021, but he didn’t secure his ninth passing touchdown until Week 11. He’s also improved his completion percentage to 65.5%, and his touchdown mark this year is tied for 8th best among quarterbacks.

All of those improvements on the field extend beyond the talent at his disposal, with additional credit due to the type of quarterback Lawrence is. Coming into the draft, he was seen as “refined and polished for his age,” a prototype brand of gunslinger franchises seek for the long-term. He possesses elite size at 6’6”, 213 pounds, athleticism, and dual-threat capabilities, making him unpredictable and explosive in the right playbook.

Lawrence flashes many of the elite passing qualities from the pocket and has an exceptional arm and eyes to make nearly any throw inside or outside the box. Taking the snap, he remains calm and keeps his feet still while protecting the football until the time comes to escape an impending pocket collapse. He boasts high-level escapability with his long legs and can use subtle slides to dodge traffic and stay ready to launch a pass downfield.

Passing the football, Lawrence shows pinpoint accuracy on basic throws and knows better than most quarterbacks how to improvise on the fly to connect with his receivers. In tight coverage by the safeties, he can astutely place the ball in tight windows where his target has the best chance of bringing it down. He can also stick different throws ahead of the receiver to ensure the catch-and-run occurs and over the back shoulder for big receptions along the sideline.

Above all, Lawrence refuses to let the opposing coverage determine where he throws the football. He is very unlikely to take the east route and dump off to the check-down at the first sign of pressure and is willing to be on the receiving end of a hit if he can get off a well-poised pass. If nothing is there, he has his speed, wiggle, and toughness to switch to a zone-run upfield.

Trevor Lawrence only has six games under his belt with this new offensive system under Pederson and company. Yet, it’s clear the new environment is bringing the best of his game that we saw in college, and he brings another dynamic quarterback for the Giants’ defense to slow down Sunday.

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

The Jaguars’ running backs department is filled with players known to be producers in their careers. At the same time, the future of their production is uncertain after recent injuries that have plagued the unit.

Last season, Jacksonville’s rushing attack was constantly mediocre, finishing in the bottom half of the league in rushing attempts (30th), rushing yards (22nd), and touchdowns (21st). A big part of that was the injury bug devastating their unit, taking out James Robinson (team’s 2021 leading rusher with 797 yards before an ACL tear) and Travis Etienne Jr., the latter a rookie who missed the entirety of his debut with a Lisfranc foot injury.

Through the remainder of their season, the Jaguars had to deploy a committee of running backs composed of off-the-street signings to maintain the semblance of a ground attack. That operation continued to fail, as the team failed to tally 1,000 yards on the ground without their top-two ball carriers.

Now, the pairing of Robinson and Etienne Jr. have returned from their ailments, and the team is looking to build on their hot rushing start to 2022, which has the Jaguars ranked in the top 10 for several rushing categories. That goal starts with Robinson at the top, who’s already contributed largely to the team’s 820 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

A former undrafted free agent from Illinois State, Robinson is in his third season with the Jaguars and has become their most reliable rusher when healthy. Boasting a flat-out ability to pound the football, he stormed into the league in 2020 with 1,070 yards and ten total touchdowns (three receiving). He followed that up with a dip in production last fall, but that was with 90 fewer opportunities on his annual resume.

In the first six games of this season, Robinson holds 81 carries for 340 yards (4.2 average) and three touchdowns to lead the team in those rushing categories. His attempts and touchdowns rank in the top 15 league-wide, with the former at 14th and the latter being tied at ninth overall.

At his core, Robinson is considered a blue-collar running back with a traditional running style and a dash of football intelligence mixed in. While he lacks the ferocious burst to accelerate through the tackles at the sight of open space, he has the feet, vision, and patience to probe the gaps and wait for run lane development before advancing.

Once the favorable running lane develops, Robinson uses an effective jump step to avoid initial penetrators and enter into his gap of choice. He also tends to balance through contact at an angle, particularly when finding daylight and scoring near the endzone. If the Jaguars push the run to the outside, Robinson loves to follow his lead blockers and cut them off at the last second after the defender is met.

Along with his rushing abilities, Robinson can get involved in the passing game, but his production has been limited to nine receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown. He can contribute to pass protection on the side, where he has great recognition to pick up incoming blitzes and isn’t afraid to step up and drop his shoulder to protect the quarterback.

Making his unofficial NFL debut in 2022 behind Robinson, second-year player Travis Etienne Jr. comes to the Jaguars as a highly touted prospect that’s teaming up again with Trevor Lawrence and providing production in both the rushing and passing attacks.

After finishing his four-year career at Clemson with a conference-best 4,952 yards and setting ACC career records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78), and total points (468), Etienne is ranked second among Jaguars’ rushers with 54 carries for 301 yards and fifth among pass catchers with 13 receptions for 146 yards and an average of 11.2 yards per reception.

The biggest question surrounding Etienne Jr. has been whether his impressive collegiate numbers will transfer to the professional level. However, there is little doubt he can find success in the league if he stays healthy.

Most notably, the 23-year-old Etienne Jr. boasts great speed and explosiveness from the point of the handoff to the moment when he reaches the open field. He has the long-term acceleration and motor to outrace pursuing defenders toward the end zone and fights off tacklers with his churning legs to earn extra yardage or finish the score.

The 2018 national champion and two-the ACC Player of the Year also is a great balancer when he does take a hit in the open field. He can roll through the opposition and keep himself upright to get to the second level and advance the drive.

Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers

Along with unleashing tons of dollars into their offensive line during free agency, the Jaguars made an effort to reload their wide receiving corps with athletic pass-catching weapons for Trevor Lawrence. Their spending spree resulted from the hefty acquisitions of receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

Last season, Jacksonville’s receiving attack went only as high as the passing game’s limitations would allow them, finishing with a mediocre 22nd ranking in receiving yards and dead last in receiving touchdowns. The Jaguars had four receivers notch at least 25 receptions for 324 yards, with that group combining for five of their 12 scores through the air, but the rest of the room was marred with poor production amid injury woes.

Several of those receivers departed from the team via free agency, trades, or roster cuts during training camp, and so the Jaguars went out and dished out a guaranteed $51 million to Kirk and Jones to serve as two of their definitive top-three receivers. The two enter Jacksonville with chips on their shoulders to prove they can elevate their offense's success, especially given that neither has registered a 1,000 season in their playing careers.

Kirk, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars in March, comes over after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. A former second-round selection by the organization in 2018, he served as the second or third receiver on the depth chart and accumulated 236 receptions for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 2021, he finished as the team’s top receiver with a career-high 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Through the first six games this year, Kirk leads all Jaguars pass-catchers with 25 receptions for 362 yards and four scores and is helping Lawrence and the offense attack teams deep. Like he was scouted out of Texas A&M, he doesn’t showcase incredible speed and explosiveness down the field, but his footwork, route tempo, and clutch hands allow him to leave a damaging impact in the short-term and deep fields.

With his well-built frame and solid upper and lower body strength, Kirk takes a strong, optimal release off the line of scrimmage and gets gritty against press coverage defenders. Once on his routes, he plays with consistent tempo and good suddenness, making quick, sharp turns and adjusting his path to break off the defender and create space in the zone for a safe catch.

The 25-year-old Kirk is also very competitive in earning additional targets and yards. He knows how to accurately dip and cleanly scoop low throws from the quarterback and can get back up and draw contact with him for yards after the catch.

In Arizona, Kirk had flashes of top-tier receiving talent, but it was often blanketed by the All-Pro caliber numbers of DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore, who battled for favoritism within the passing playbook. Having a new team and offensive scheme that features him as the No. 1 may work wonders to increase his future stock, and thus far, he’s off to a good start.

Standing as the team’s No. 2 receiver, Jones moves to Jacksonville for his sixth professional season after spending three and a half with the Buffalo Bills and the other two and change with the Las Vegas Raiders. After leaving the Raiders with 47 receptions for 546 yards and a touchdown last year, he has 27 catches for 227 yards (8.4 average) and one touchdown in the Pederson offense.

At 27 years old with a three-year, $24 million contract with the team, the East Carolina product possesses a high football character handed down from his athletic family tree and an extreme desire to push him forward. He’s learned what it takes to thrive at the NFL level thanks to his Super Bowl champion father and seeks to prove the doubters wrong about his capability as a one-on-one receiver.

Besides his production going back to college—he is the all-time FBS receptions leader—Jones has become well respected for his competitiveness for the football almost anywhere on the field. He most commonly earns reps from the slot receiver position, where he works into different mid to deep-range routes and seeks to create some form of space against man coverage.

Whether running towards the sideline or inside the hashes, Jones has excellent focus and hands, which he uses to follow the pass and extend outward to snatch the catch and secure it to his frame. Even if he’s working over the middle and a hit is imminent, he will not take his eye off the ball and is willing to sacrifice his body for the catch in traffic.

Jones is also one of the best receivers at winning plays from the high point. He can get up for the over-the-top pass along the sideline or back of the endzone, and he uses his acute footwork to bring it down along the white borders for the big play. If he has enough space, Jones can tip-toe along the edge to earn additional yardage or the first down, making it a priority for defenders to ensure he’s pushed out at the point of the catch.

Like his teammate in Kirk, it wouldn’t be mysterious for the Jaguars to throw Jones into the special teams unit for an additional impact on the offense. He has experience returning kicks during his junior season with the Pirates but, since coming to Jacksonville, has yet to earn any reps in that department.

Outside Kirk and Jones, the Jaguars brought back receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Jamal Agnew for their second campaigns with the organization. The veteran Jones Jr. is in his tenth NFL season, most recently spending five with the Detroit Lions, and has seven seasons with at least 700 yards and eight four or more touchdowns.

Jones Jr. was the Jaguars leading receiver and Lawrence’s favorite target in 2021, finishing with 73 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns. The purpose of his retention seems to be maintaining a solid connection with the quarterback and being a mentor to the younger players in his unit.

Agnew, another former Lion and 2017 fifth-round pick by the organization, is the Jaguars' fourth receiver looking to build off his career-high 24-catch and 229-yard campaign last year. His production has seldom been thus far, with just seven receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) points to the fans in the stands as he walks off the field following the team's shutout victory over the Colts. The Jaguars went into the first half with a 17 to 0 lead over the Colts and went on to win the game 24 to 0. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 18, 2022. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Tight Ends

The Jaguars have several available tight ends on their depth chart, but only one has made significant production on the field, and he’s quite a familiar face to the Giants organization.

Leading the tight ends group in Jacksonville is sixth-year veteran Evan Engram. A former first-round selection by the Giants in 2017, Engram spent the past five seasons in East Rutherford as Big Blue’s starting tight end, amassing 262 receptions for 2,828 yards and 13 touchdowns to contribute to a widely woeful roster.

The Ole Miss product had his fair share of struggles with dropping the football towards the end of his tenure in New York, and the two sides decided to part ways once Engram became a free agent. Not long after, he signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Jaguars and is banking on a rebound affair to rejuvenate his value and land a larger contract in 2023.

Before the season and their partnership started, head coach Doug Pederson, once a rival in the NFC East as the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles, revealed much of what Engram brings to the Jaguars in his resounding praise for the 28-year-old tight end.

“He's a guy that's got a great skill set,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “He's got great speed, he's smart, ... he can separate, he does well against safeties, obviously against linebacker matchups, even third quarters and things that you see on tape that he can do and have success with.”

While he may not have been the high-impact player the Giants’ fan base longed for, Engram certainly gives the Jaguars’ offense one of the best and most consistent pass-catching tight ends they've had in the past decade and a half. Playing in 65 games for New York, he never failed to record at least 44 receptions and 400 yards of offense in a single season, something only six previous Jaguars tight ends have accomplished in the franchise’s history.

In his 2017 rookie campaign alone, Engram managed to best the best individual season by a Jaguars tight end, matching former starter Kyle Brady’s 64 receptions in 2000 while adding 722 yards and six touchdowns. It’s hard to argue that he will attain those numbers again in the revamped Jaguars' offense composed of high-production players like Kirk, Jones, and Marvin Jones Jr. Still, he will always have a target on his back whenever the team finds mismatches in the opposing coverage.

Like Pederson did with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert with the Eagles, the Jaguars will line Engram up at different spots throughout the field. In basic 11- or 12-man personnel formations, he will be found as an additional blocker on the front line before breaking off into his route in short- to long-depth range.

Given the elements of the wide receiver position inherent in Engram’s game, and that was on display in New York, he can also extend out into the slot or even the outside edge and use his athleticism to push over the top of coverage for a big catch on vertical, out, post, and corner routes. Engram isn’t afraid to elevate his 6’3”, 240-pound frame and make the catch at its highest point in tight coverage.

Under Pederson’s regime, it’s fair to expect the Jaguars to deploy a bunch of their tight ends in the offensive game plan based on the opponent and mismatches within their defensive scheme. That is where teammates Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farell could come into the mix, but thus far, the three have only combined for seven receptions and 80 yards of offense through the first six games.

Still, the Super Bowl-winning coach voiced his excitement for the growth he has seen in the Jaguars’ tight end room, and it remains to be seen if it becomes the consistent threat we saw in Philadelphia over the past few years.

“You throw in Dan Arnold, and now you've got a couple of guys that can stretch the field along with [Chris Manhertz] and [Luke Farrell]. You just look at that [tight end] room as a whole, which has been one of the better rooms on the team, and now we've just made it a little bit better.”

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line

If there’s one area of the offense where the Jaguars can rest assured they’ve surrounded Trevor Lawrence with proficiency and experience, they need to look no further than the offensive line.

Last season, the Jaguars gave their quarterback one of the worst pass-blocking lines in the NFL, resulting in unusual struggles for the stud athlete in the backfield. Through 17 games played, the Jaguars’ offensive line allowed Lawrence to be sacked 32 times and forced him to throw the league’s most interceptions with 17.

While the team didn’t make many in-house changes to the line, the change in the system under offensive line coach Phil Raucher seems to be turning things around and making the group’s early numbers quite impressive through the first two quarters of the season.

In the aforementioned span, the Jaguars’ offensive line has only allowed ten sacks, a feat they had already reached by the sixth game of 2021. They’ve held opponents to zero sacks, and less than two quarterback hits on a few occasions, the most recent coming in their shocking 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Head coach Doug Pederson has offered high praises for the immediate changes he’s seen with his offensive line, recently crediting the progress to the unit’s intelligence, resilience, and communication with each other on and off the field.

The Jaguars spent most of their offseason figuring out which interior offensive lineman would impact the team’s success. The result is a veteran line with 27 years of NFL experience to bolster one rookie addition in the middle spot.

Beginning at the left tackle position is Cam Robinson. After taking part in last year’s dismal outing for the offensive line, many questioned whether the Jaguars would retain Robinson or even keep him as the surefire starter in 2022. Nevertheless, the team eventually signed him to a three-year, $54 million contract extension, cementing the sixth-year Jaguar to a starting job on the left blindside.

Retaining Robinson meant the Jaguars weren’t going to their first selection this past April on an offensive tackle, especially because Robinson has been a serviceable option on the left side. In 2021, he ranked 48th among qualifying tackles with an 86.1% pass block win rate, just below the league average of 87.5%. In his first four professional seasons, he ranked 69th in that same rate amongst tackles with at least 16 games played.

Following Robinson on the left side is left guard Tyler Shatley. A 31-year-old in his ninth NFL season, Shatley is the longest offensive lineman on the Jaguars roster with 114 career games, including 33 starts. He’s only started 18 games in the last two seasons; however, due to injuries, and returns to his position after competing for the center spot in training camp.

Shatley has been playing with a motivated mentality to prove he can still serve as a top-notch offensive lineman in the NFL. In the 2021 season, his numbers were quite sharp, posting a 60.7 player grade on 532 offensive snaps while allowing only three penalties and zero sacks all year. The duo of Robinson and Shatley provides the Jaguars with solid protection on the left side and the mentorship that might be needed at the next position.

Tying up the two ends in the middle is rookie center Luke Fortner. A 24-year-old and the Jaguars’ 2022 third-round pick out of Kentucky, Fortner earned the center spot after the team lost their best offensive linemen in predecessor Brandon Lindler due to retirement. Lindler was rated the best player in his position last season, so the young Fortner has big shoes to fill.

Fortner brings over an impressive collegiate resume as a member of Kentucky’s “Big Blue Wall,” including being nominated as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy that honors the nation’s top center. In 2021 with the Wildcats, he had a 90% run-block win rate and an 86% pass-block percentage. He rarely allowed opposing traffic into the backfield, allowing five pressures and two sacks throughout the season.

What stands out about Fortner is his incredible versatility on the front line over the last six years. He has experience playing in three positions—left guard, right guard, and center—to fill in for injuries at any point. He also displays above-average quickness and athleticism off the snap to get in front of rushers and open up holes for the running game.

Along with re-signing Robinson during free agency, the Jaguars scooped out veteran Brandon Scherff to fill in the right guard position. Scherff is playing in his eighth season and first in the AFC after spending seven years with the Washington franchise. He missed six games in 2021 and has 22 absences over the last four seasons, but he still can play at a Pro Bowl level when healthy.

Ranked as the NFL’s third-best guard in recent offensive line rankings, Scherff played 697 offensive snaps for Washington last season, where he had just five penalties and allowed two sacks. The 30-year-old is dynamic in both phases of protection, as he achieved a 76.7% run block rate (led all guards) and a 93% pass block win rate (ranked 27th per ESPN).

Scherff will always have injury concerns in the background, but he is one of the more valuable additions to anchor the Jaguars’ offensive line after a poor 22nd ranking last fall. He is joined on the right side by the final member of the team’s starting five—right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

A 2019 second-round pick by the Jaguars out of Florida, Taylor spent training camp competing for the spot with fellow second-round selection in 2021, Walker Little. There is uncertainty on whether Taylor will remain in the starting role as the season progresses, which will largely depend on his ability to remain penalty-free. Taylor was one of the most penalized players in the league last season, posting 12 infractions in 17 games.

