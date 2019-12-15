Giants Gameday Week 15 | Giants Maven Team Predictions

Mike Addensky

The 2-11 New York Giants will try and avoid getting swept by the AFC East this season when they host Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins.

After dropping their first seven games this year, the Dolphins have actually shown some fight lately. They’ve won three of their last six games, including a stunning 37-31 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Now in his 15 NFL season, Ryan Fitzpatrick has proven that he can still be an effective starting quarterback.

In order to win this game, the Giants’ front seven will need to put a lot of pressure on Fitzpatrick. Miami is averaging a league-worst 67.3 rushing yards per game, so their running game will probably not be much of a factor in this matchup.

Expect Fitzpatrick to be asked to throw at least 35 times in this game. He has already been sacked 33 times in 12 games played this season, so the Giants’ front seven should be able to push past the Dolphins’ offensive line. Bettcher should bring a lot of pressure from the outside with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

Offensively, the Giants need to run the ball with Barkley plenty of times in this game. The Dolphins are allowing an average of 141.1 rushing yards per game, so this is a great matchup for him. Look for him to also receive a decent amount of targets in the passing game.

The Giants will be able to move the ball against the vulnerable Dolphins’ defense. Manning will throw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and Barkley will rush for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley will also have four receptions for 30 yards. However, Fitzpatrick will have a big game, as he will throw for 275 yards and three touchdowns. DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Allen Hurns will each catch a touchdown for the Dolphins. Jason Sanders will kick a late field goal with under 2:00 minutes to play, and the Giants will lose another close game.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Giants 27

Patricia Traina

Remember way back in the summer when the players and coaches were preaching how it's "all about ball"?

With very few exceptions in recent weeks, that hasn't been the case. And this week, it was all about yet another distraction--the Janoris Jenkins slur and subsequent termination--that dominated the topic of conversation in the locker room.

The media session is only 45 minutes a day, but in the last several years when a story laced with controversy has dominated the headlines, this Giants team doesn't respond well in the ensuing game. But besides that, it's been so long since this team has remembered how to win that at this point you just wonder if they'll ever win another game this season.

As for the matchup, this is one they SHOULD win. The Dolphins might be playing better football of late, but they still have a lot of holes in their lineup--you can start with the pit on both sides--that the Giants could exploit with a solid game plan on both sides of the ball.

But again, this team hasn't shown all year long that it can rebound from adversity. Why would this week be any different?

Prediction: Dolphins 17, Giants 13