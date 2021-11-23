Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Giants OL Andrew Thomas Scores First Career Touchdown in Game vs. Bucs
Giants OL Andrew Thomas Scores First Career Touchdown in Game vs. Bucs

Giants break out a little creativity to try to keep pace with the Bucs on Monday Night Football.
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Giants break out a little creativity to try to keep pace with the Bucs on Monday Night Football.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was the team's best offensive lineman until his ankle injury, which landed him on injured reserve.

In his first game back from injured reserve, Thomas, starting at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, not only locked down the blindside, but he also reported twice as a tackle eligible on the Giants' third drive of the game.

Sure enough, the Giants sent Thomas out for the pass, and he came down with a 2-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Daniel Jones which tied the score 10-10 at the time.

The score was set up by cornerback Adoree' Jackson's first interception since 2018, a ball thrown by quarterback Tom Brady intended for receiver Mike Evans. 

The ball bounced off Evans' hands and right into Jackson's, giving the Giants 1st-and-goal at the Bucs' 5-yard line.

Thomas and the Giants offensive linemen spent part of Friday's practice working on catching passes, and the coaches must have liked what they saw from the drills to include that bit of razzle-dazzle in the game plan.

