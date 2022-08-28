Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Exits Preseason Finale with Back Injury

New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, getting the start in the team's preseason finale against the New York Jets, exited the game early in the second quarter with a back injury.

Taylor was crushed on a first-quarter pass completion to tight end Daniel Bellinger. Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons crushed Taylor as he released the ball.

Taylor was down on the MetLife Stadium turf for a little bit before jumping up and jogging off the field under his own power. But after being attended on the Giants sideline, including a visit to the blue medical tent, the quarterback was carted off the field and back to the Giants locker room, deemed questionable to return by the Giants.

The Giants have taken quite a beating this preseason as far as injuries go. They've lost offensive lineman Marcus McKethan and inside linebacker Darrian Beavers to torn ACLs. They also have guys like edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL) nursing an injury suffered in preseason action.

Coming into this game, the Giants had starter Daniel Jones dress but were hoping to avoid having him play.

The Giants hold a 10-3 lead over the Jets with 12:18 in the second quarter of the game. The Giants scored ten unanswered points, including a 36-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Santoso and a pick-6 by linebacker Austin Calitro who intercepted a telegraphed pass thrown by Jets quarterback Joe Flacco intended for running back Michael Carter in the flat.

