Giants Rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Exits Preseason Game with Knee Injury

Thibodeaux appears to have escaped a serious knee injury, but tests are likely coming to confirm.

The New York Giants are holding their breath that rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was forced from the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury, won't have to miss much, if any time.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, was injured in the second quarter when Bengals offensive lineman Thaddeus Moss appeared to cut-block Thibodeaux on a pass rush. 

The rookie immediately fell to the ground grabbing his right knee. He was immediately attended to by the Giants' medical staff, with a cart coming out to get him shortly after that, but Thibodeaux waved the cart off and walked off the field under his own power. 

He was examined further by the doctors in the blue medical tent for a few minutes before emerging and walking along the sideline. 

Thibodeaux was seen laughing and loose on the sideline after emerging from the tent. He remained on the sideline for a little longer before heading back to the locker room, where his evening--and perhaps his first NFL preseason--finished.

