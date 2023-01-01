The Giants are 30 minutes away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2016.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are off to a solid start in their must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts, holding a 21-3lead at the halfway mark.

The Giants overcame a 3-0 deficit that developed when the Colts scored on their second drive of the game to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive that cumulated in a 23-yard field goal by kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The drive saw the Colts overcome a holding penalty that backed them up to their 25-yard line, the key play being a 49-yard pass completion from quarterback Nick Foles to receiver Parris Campbell.

The Giants took a 7-3 lead with 10:38 left in the second quarter on an 11-play, 71-yard drive in which New York also had to overcome a penalty on its offense (tripping on Nick Gates).

The Giants scored on 3rd-and-goal from the 6-yard line on Daniel Jones's touchdown pass to receiver Richie James, who was all alone in the end zone for the score.

New York increased its first-half lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jones to receiver Isaiah Hodgins, the score being Hodgins' fourth one as a Giant.

The drive, which saw the Giants convert their lone third down play in the series, saw a couple of big plays, the first a 13-yard run by Jones on 2nd-and-8 followed by a 24-yard gain on a Jones to Daniel Bellinger pass.

Safety/linebacker Landon Collins put the bow on a successful first half for the Giants when on a 3rd-and-11, he picked off Foles's pass intended for receiver Pariss Campbell. Collins returned the pick 52 yards for the score to give the Giants a 21-3 halftime lead.

The score was Collins, second career pick-6, both coming as a member of the Giants. His first came in 2016 against the Rams in their London game.

It's also the second pick-6 by the Giants defense this season, the first coming in Week 15 by outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux on a strip-sack/fumble recovery against the Commanders.

The Giants made it 24-3 on Graham Gano's 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Jones finished 15 of 20 for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and had 34 rushing yards on five carries. Saquon Barkley had 39 rushing yards on eight carries.

Richie James is the team's leading receiver, with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown at the half. And inside linebacker Jaylon Smith is the team's tackle leader, with five through the first 30 minutes.

