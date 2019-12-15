Giants Top Miami 36-20 to Snap Nine-game Losing Streak

East Rutherford, N.J. – If Sunday truly was Eli Manning’s final game as a Giant, he went out as a winner.

Manning threw two touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 20 of 28 passes for 283 yards as the Giants halted their franchise-tying nine-game losing streak with a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, the 36 points a new regular-season high scored by the Giants their nine meetings.

Manning, who will return to the bench once rookie Daniel Jones is cleared to return, was greeted by a sparsely filled MetLife Stadium crowd to start the game, receiving a standing ovation as he received a rare individual introduction from the MetLife Stadium PA announcer.

Although it wasn't always smooth sailing, Manning went 12 of 14 for 167 yards in the second half to bring his team back from a 10-7 halftime deficit.

The Dolphins probably should have had a bigger lead at the half, but on their first two possessions, they couldn’t convert despite penetrating deep into Giants territory.

Kicker Jason Sanders was wide right on a 49-yard field goal and then later in the first quarter, the Dolphins failed to convert on a 4-and-1 when running back Patrick Laird was stuffed for a three-yard loss by Dalvin Tomlinson and Julian Love.

The Giants, who deferred the opening kickoff to the second half, came out showing a better mix on offense, including getting rookie receiver Darius Slayton, who had one pass target in the first half, more involved.

Slayton, who has a team-leading eight touchdown receptions this season, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Manning to make it a 14-10 game.

That was the rookie’s third touchdown reception from Manning in two games. Manning meanwhile went four of four on that opening drive for 58 yards.

Momentum appeared to be on the Giants’ side when linebacker Alec Ogletree forced a fumble against Fitzpatrick and the Giants recovered it deep in Miami territory.

But the Giants ended up giving the ball back to the Dolphins when the Giants had Manning roll out to his right and try to hit Cody Latimer on the opposite hash and Miami linebacker Jerome Baker picked it off for a 34-yard return which set up a drive ending in a 47-yard field goal by Jason Sanders to make it 14-13 Giants.

The Giants made it a three-point lead when running back Patrick Laird was tackled in the end zone for a loss of two yards and the safety.

Following the 34-yard free-kick returned 34 yards by Da’Mari Scott, the Giants were in the end zone again on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Saquon Barkley, who bounced the play outside for his first rushing touchdown since Week 7.

On the previous play, Manning found Sterling Shepard on a flag for 24 yards, Manning squeezing the ball into a tight window.

Besides Manning's big day, Barkley delivered his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 2 (before his ankle injury) and the 10th time in his career he's rushed for 100 yards.

Barkley also scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter on a wide run. to make it a 30-13 Giants lead. The Giants then added their final score of the day on 1-yard touchdown run to make it 36-13.

Miami initially broke the scoreless tie on their first drive of the second quarter when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hit receiver Devante Parker on a 20-yard touchdown strike to cap a 9-play, 89-yard drive spanning 5:44 to take the 7-0 lead.

The Giants wasted little time responding with a touchdown drive of their own, capping a three-play, 75-yard drive with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Manning to receiver Golden Tate.

The Dolphins took the halftime lead after cashing in on an interception by Manning on a ball intended for Sterling Shepard with 1:20 left, the ball picked off by linebacker Vince Biegel who returned it seven yards to set the Dolphins up on the Giants’ 25-yard line. Miami then settled for a 24-yard field goal giving them a 10-7 lead at the half.

Miami scored a garbage-time touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to Parker, the receiver's second score of the day to make it 36-20.

Barkley's Big Day

Giants running back Saquon Barkley set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a catch to start a career in a Giants uniform. Barkley has now caught at least pass in 27 games played, breaking a tie with fellow running back Ron Johnson (1970-72).

He also recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 2, and the tenth of his career. Barkley's 24 rushing attempts were his second-highest career total, surpassed only by the 27 carries on Nov. 18, 2018 against Tampa Bay.

Up Next

The Giants will conclude their 2019 road game schedule with a visit to Washington next week.