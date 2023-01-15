Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game "Poster"Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It

Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward, and offensive lineman Nick Gates arranged in a diamond-like alignment above hints of flames at the bottom center.

The Giants have been playing up their first postseason appearance since 2016 this week. They unveiled a new marketing campaign on Wednesday, "Our Way," which saw alumni visit schools and community organizations around the tri-state area to help crank up the excitement. They also distributed OUR WAY T-shirts and encouraged fans to deck out in Giants blue on Friday. The Empire State Building also got in on the celebration, lighting up in blue on Friday.

The Giants face the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, January 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET. If they win, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently are on a bye, in next week's divisional round.

