Giants Week 14 Fantasy Football: Start 'em/Sit 'em Guide

For most NFL fans, drafting a player from your favorite team is all a part of the fantasy football experience and for the most part, a few New York Giants players could put up quality fantasy numbers during the 2019 season. Yet, Week 14 could be one of the few exceptions.

Eli Manning is expected to start at quarterback in place of Daniel Jones, creating an air of uncertainty around New York’s fantasy-relevant players. However, the Philadelphia Eagles’ stop unit still has weaknesses that, despite who’s starting at quarterback, should allow Giants players to have respectable fantasy days - if they can take advantage, that is.

With that in mind, here’s the fantasy outlook for each Giants player for New York’s Week 14 showdown with the Eagles.

Key Stats to Keep in Mind

Philadelphia has allowed 332.7 total yards per game this season (No. 14 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 91.0 yards rushing per game this season (No. 4 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 241.7 yards passing per game this season (No. 18 in the NFL).

Opponents have completed 38.9 percent (37-of-95 attempts) of deep passes against Philadelphia this season.

Opponents have completed 66.5 percent (234-of-352 attempts) short passes against Philadelphia this season.

Philadelphia has allowed 50 receptions to tight ends this season (No. 12 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 533 yards receiving to tight ends this season (No. 9 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season (T-No. 12 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 142 receptions to wide receivers this season (T-No. 13 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 2,050 yards receiving to wide receivers this season (No. 22 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 16 touchdowns to wide receivers this season (T-No. 27 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 68 receptions to opposing running backs this season (T-No. 22 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 522 yards receiving to running backs this season (No. 21 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed eight rushing touchdowns to running backs this season (T-No. 16 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed one receiving touchdown to running backs this season (T-No. 3 in the NFL)

Philadelphia averages 342.3 total yards on offense per game this season (No. 20 in the NFL).

Philadelphia averages 223.6 yards passing per game this season (No. 18 in the NFL).

Philadelphia averages 118.8 yards rushing per game this season (No. 13 in the NFL).

Philadelphia averages 22.8 points per game this season (No. 16 in the NFL)

Strong Starts

RB Saquon Barkley

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: RB10

FanDuel: $7,600

DraftKings: $7,300

The Eagles’ run defense (91 yards allowed per game, No. 4 in the NFL) poses Saquon Barkley with arguably his toughest test of the year, but he’s still a must-start in Week 14.

The 22-year-old tailback seems to be on the right track after his 115 total-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers last week and he’s actually seen a lot of success this year when Eli Manning is under center.

In the two games he played with the two-time Super Bowl MVP this year, Barkley recorded two 100-yards rushing games while averaging 137 scrimmage yards per contest. Additionally, the former Penn State standout has been an Eagles killer in his short career, averaging 185.5 scrimmage yards per game with three touchdowns scored. Fantasy owners should easily consider the 22-year-old a bonafide RB1 this week.

WR Sterling Shepard (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: WR34

FanDuel: $5,900

DraftKings: $5,100

Consistency has been a bit of a struggle for Sterling Shepard since his return in Week 12 (55 total yards receiving).

However, he’s still seen enough volume to produce on a weekly basis and fantasy owners shouldn’t expect that to change with Eli Manning at quarterback. The 26-year-old wideout has been a go-to target for Manning since he entered the league in 2016, seeing at least six targets in 32 of the 44 games the pair have played together - including Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles’ secondary has struggled to contain the passing game this year (241.7 yards passing allowed per game, No. 18 in the NFL), which bodes well for the Shepard-Manning connection.

With that in mind, Shepard should have a high enough floor to be in the WR3 conversation for Week 14.

High-Ceiling, Low-Floor Starts

WR Golden Tate (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: WR45

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $6,100



Golden Tate has rewarded his fantasy owners on a near-weekly basis, averaging a respectable 14.86 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues this year. However, it’s unclear whether or not he can continue to produce at that level with Eli Manning expected to start.

The 31-year-old has yet to play a down with Manning during the regular season and it’s uncertain whether or not the veteran quarterback will throw his way often enough to reach his floor, at the very least.

Still, the Eagles’ secondary presents Tate with a good matchup that shouldn’t be ignored. Fantasy owners should consider the veteran wideout a risky WR3 in deep PPR leagues this week.

WR Darius Slayton

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: WR49

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $4,900



Darius Slayton has been a top-12 fantasy wideout in PPR formats based over the past four weeks based on fantasy points per game average. Unfortunately, his owners probably shouldn’t expect that kind of production to continue in Week 14. The matchup is definitely favorable for the rookie wideout, but Golden Tate’s return to the lineup could reduce his target share on Monday night.

Also, it’s still unknown what kind of chemistry the Auburn product has with Eli Manning, who’s slated to start against Philly. Still, Slayton’s big-play ability (team-high 364 air yards) does give him some value against the Eagles’ weak secondary. Consider the 21-year-old a boom-bust WR4 in deep leagues.

Avoid This Week

QB Eli Manning

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: QB31

FanDuel: $6,000

DraftKings: $4,700

The matchup is definitely favorable enough for Eli Manning to produce this week but fantasy owners should definitely look elsewhere for help at quarterback - if they need it at this point in the year.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP may show signs of rust considering he hasn’t seen any game action since Week 2 and when he did play, he failed to reward his fantasy owners, averaging just 12.02 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy owners should have much better starting options on their rosters at this point, but even if you’re one of the rare few looking for a desperation streamer in a two-quarterback league, you’re still better off looking elsewhere.

TE Kaden Smith

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: TE34

FanDuel: $4,700

DraftKings: $3,300

Kaden Smith has been a surprisingly solid fantasy tight end over the past two weeks, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown.

However, even with Evan Engram ruled out for Monday night, the Stanford product has a brutal matchup against an Eagles defense that’s allowed just 7.43 PPR points per game to tight ends this year. Fantasy owners would be better served looking for a different streamer on the waiver wire.

DST NY Giants

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: DST30

FanDuel: $3,000

DraftKings: $2,000

It’s pretty obvious at this point that New York’s defense is incapable of stopping any offense it faces this year, but that’s been especially true on the road. Big Blue’s stop unit has allowed 30.8 points per game (PPG) away from MetLife this season, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL.

The Eagles have a middle-of-the-pack scoring offense (22.8 PPG, No. 16 in the NFL), but they still present a less-than-favorable matchup for this beleaguered unit. Fantasy owners would be better off scouring the waiver wire for a streamer with a more favorable matchup.

K Aldrick Rosas

FantasyPros Week 14 Ranking: K27

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: N/A

Aldrick Rosas had a perfect afternoon against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, but New York’s offensive inconsistency makes him a shaky fantasy play, at best.

Fantasy owners would be better served to find a different streaming option on the waiver wire this week.

No Fantasy Relevance Until Proven Otherwise