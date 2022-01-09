Giants Week 18 Inactive List: No Surprises

The Giants final inactive list consists of three players, all of whom were declared out by the team on Friday due to injury.

Those three players--receiver Kadarius Toney (shoulder), quarterback Mike Glennon and receiver John Ross III (knee)--were all declared out by the Giants on Friday.

On Saturday, the Giants elevated receiver Alex Bachman from the practice squad. They signed receiver David Sills V to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to give them depth at receiver, where in addition to Toney and Ross, they're also missing Sterling Shepard (IR, Achilles).

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, inactive since Week 13, is active this week with the Giants down an edge rusher (Elerson Smith, who was placed on injured reserve).

Washington's inactive list includes receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring), kicker Brian Johnson, quarterback Garrett Gilbert defensive ends Nate Orchard and Montez Sweat (personal), tackle Saahdiq Charles (knee), and tight end Sammis Reyes. Washington declared Charles, Samuel, and Sweat out of this weekend's game on Friday.

The Giants and Washington kickoff their 2021 regular-season finale at 1 pm at MetLife Stadium.

