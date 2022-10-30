Skip to main content
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7

New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7

Giants trying to move to 7-1, as Cowboys and Eagles won their respective games.

The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York.

The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives, the first time they've accomplished that since December 3, 2017, against the Raiders (a game that current Seattle quarterback Geno Smith started for the Giants).

Interestingly, on two of those first three drives, the Giants didn't attempt a single rushing play against the 29th-ranked rushing defense entering this week's game.

Meanwhile, the Giants defense rose to the occasion to set up the Giants' first scoring drive of the game. With Seattle up 7-0, New York got the equalizer when, on the Seahawks' fifth possession, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's pass to Lockett was punched out by cornerback Adoree Jackson. Jackson also recovered the loose ball at the Seahawks' 3-yard line.

Two plays later, running back Saquon Barkley, behind a block by offensive lineman Nick Gates making his triumphant return to football following a horrific broken leg injury suffered last year, was in the end zone to make it a 7-7 game.

Seattle was first to get on the board after a scoreless first quarter. The Seahawks got on the board on a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to receiver DK Metcalf to cap a 15-play, 69-yard drive, the longest scoring drive allowed by the Giants' defense this season. 

The Seahawks, who came into the game 2 of 6 on fourth downs, converted two fourth-down plays in the red zone on that drive, the first on a 14-yard pass completion from Smith to Tyler Lockett for 4 yards and the second conversion coming on a 3-yard pass from Snith to tight end Will Dissly.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

The Giants offensive line had a few issues with the crowd noise. Right tackle Tyre Phillips, in for the injured Evan Neal (knee), was called for two false starts, one of which came when the Giants appeared to be planning to run the Wildcat. 

The Seahawks were set up to take the lead when, after their sixth drive, which saw two sacks against Smith, their special teams recovered a fumbled punt by Giants punt returner Richie James, the recovery coming at the GIants' 19-yard line.

The fumbled punt was James's second of the season.

The Giants defense held Seattle to a 35-yard field goal by Jason Myers, who made it a 10-7 game. On the field goal attempts, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence appeared to get a hand on the ball, but it was not enough to deflect it from going through.

Injury-wise, Giants defensive lineman Nick Williams suffered a biceps injury in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return.  

 

