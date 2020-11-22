Giants Won't Face Joe Burrow As Quarterback Suffers Knee Injury

The Giants won't be squaring up next week against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after the rookie suffered a gruesome-looking knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Burrow, the first-overall pick in this year's draft, was injured with 12:22 left in the third quarter on a 3rd-and-2 from his own 10-yard line.

On the rather gruesome looking play, Burrow was hit high and low, his left leg bent forward. He was then carted off the field shortly after, his teammates and members of the Football Team gathered around to lend some words of encouragement and prayer.

The Bengals immediately ruled the rising star out of the rest of the game. Not long after, Burrow himself confirmed that he was done for the rest of the season.

Until his injury, Burrow had gone 22 of 34 for 202 yards and one touchdown. He was replaced by Ryan Finley, who started three games for the Bengals last year.

The Bengals (2-7-1) lost 20-9 as the Washington Football Team, the latter improving to 3-7 for the season. Washington will remain behind the Giants, who are in second place, despite having an identical record since the Giants beat them twice.